Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

Above, Afghan security forces stand guard at an outposts after an attack by Taliban militants in Kunduz Province on March 4, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • ‘With the start of intra-Afghan talks we were expecting the Taliban to reduce the number of their attacks, but unfortunately their attacks are still going in high numbers’
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban and Afghan government forces clashed across Afghanistan hours after the start of long-awaited peace talks in Doha on Saturday, officials said, underscoring the uphill challenge of settling a 19-year insurgency. Talks between the two sides were to begin shortly after a US-Taliban agreement in February, but began only over the weekend after months of delays, caused in part by continuing Taliban offensives in the war-torn country.
“With the start of intra-Afghan talks we were expecting the Taliban to reduce the number of their attacks, but unfortunately their attacks are still going in high numbers,” Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan defense ministry, said.
Representatives from a number of countries who spoke at the inauguration of the peace talks called on the Taliban to announce an immediate cease-fire before negotiators sat down to find a way to end decades of war in Afghanistan.
The Taliban did not say anything about a possible cease-fire at the ceremony.
Achieving a significant reduction in violence and how to get to a permanent cease-fire would be among the first issues the sides would discuss when they meet on Sunday, the head of Afghanistan’s peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, told Reuters on Saturday.
No meeting between the two has been reported by either side in Doha on Sunday, but Qatar’s state news agency reported teams led by Taliban’s political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdullah had met the Qatari Emir.
Aman said that, on Friday, the eve of the inauguration of the talks, the Taliban had carried out 18 attacks against government forces and installations across the country, inflicting heavy casualties.
“We don’t have exact information about Taliban attacks on Saturday, but I can say the number of attacks has increased instead of decreased.”
Taliban attacks on Saturday night were confirmed by officials in the provinces of Kapsia and Kunduz.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the insurgent group attacked a convoy of Afghan forces that had arrived to launch an operation along a key highway in Kunduz.
He added that security forces carried out air and artillery strikes on Saturday night in the provinces of Baghlan and Jowzjan.

  • Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is commonly reported
  • The assault drew widespread condemnation on social media, with protesters demanding the perpetrators be publicly hanged
LAHORE: Pakistani police on Sunday said they have arrested one of two suspects in the rape of a woman who was dragged from her car and attacked in front of her children after her car broke down on a desolate highway in central Punjab province.
The police said the woman had locked her car doors when she ran out of fuel. She called highway police for help. As she waited, police said two attackers broke her car window, dragged her outside and raped her in front of her terrified children. The suspects are also accused of stealing cash and jewelry from the woman before fleeing.
Chief of the criminal investigation wing of the Punjab police, Atif Nazeer, said the arrest of one of the men was made after security tracked phone records and collected forensic evidence from the scene near the eastern city of Lahore.
Nazeer said the suspect denies any involvement in the rape, which took place Wednesday. Some local media are reporting that the suspect turned himself over to police to plead his innocence.
The assault drew widespread condemnation on social media, with protesters demanding the perpetrators be publicly hanged.
Recently appointed Lahore police chief Umar Sheikh has been criticized for apparently blaming the victim for traveling alone with her two children after midnight without checking whether her car had enough fuel. Women’s rights activists have urged the government to fire Sheikh over his remarks.
Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is commonly reported. Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called “honor killings” for allegedly violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

