You are here

  • Home
  • China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

Relatives of 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities call for their family members’ return to the territory on Sept. 12, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zb5qr

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

  • The 12 were believed to be traveling to the self-ruled island of Taiwan
  • First formal announcement from Chinese authorities that the 12 would likely face criminal charges
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists.
The 12 people, aged 16 to 33, were under “compulsory criminal detention” in accordance with Chinese law for illegally crossing the border, according to a statement Sunday from the public security bureau in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city. It said they were arrested on Aug. 23.
The statement was the first formal announcement from Chinese authorities that the 12 would likely face criminal charges. Last month authorities confirmed the detention at sea of the 12, some of whom were linked to the anti-government protest movement in the city last year.
The 12 were believed to be traveling to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, a popular choice among protesters who have chosen to leave Hong Kong since the passage of a new national security law in June. Critics say the Hong Kong law is Beijing’s clearest attempt to erase the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.
Beijing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Sunday on Twitter that the 12 detained were not “democratic activists, but elements attempting to separate #HongKong from China.”
Under Hong Kong’s security law, attempting to separate Hong Kong from China is illegal, as the law outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the city’s internal affairs.
Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu expressed concern in an interview with public broadcaster RTHK on Monday that the 12 could face more severe charges in the future, which could result in longer prison sentences. They are currently accused of illegally crossing the border and not separatism.
The relatives of the arrested Hong Kongers held a news conference on Saturday calling for the return of their family members to Hong Kong, saying their legal rights were being violated.
The relatives, who wore masks and sunglasses and did not reveal their names, said those arrested should be allowed to meet with lawyers they themselves have hired, not those appointed by Chinese authorities. They also said they should be provided with needed medications and be allowed to call their families.
In a statement released at the news conference, the families said that the Hong Kong government had not yet provided any sort of concrete assistance to the families.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said last week that the group arrested would have to be dealt with according to Chinese laws if they were arrested for committing an offense in China. She said that the Hong Kong government would try and render assistance.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday that the US is “deeply concerned” over the arrests of the 12 people, whom he called “democracy activists.”
US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a Twitter post Saturday that the arrest of the 12 is “another sad example of the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong.”
“Legitimate governments do not need to wall their countries in and prevent their citizens from leaving,” Ortagus wrote.

Topics: China Hong Kong

Related

World
Families of captured Hong Kong activists demand their return from Chinese detention
World
Hong Kong activist arrested for ‘seditious words’ before rally

US, Iran battle over sanctions at world court

Updated 3 min 56 sec ago

US, Iran battle over sanctions at world court

Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
THE HAGUE: The United States and Iran will face off at the UN’s top court on Monday in the latest round of a battle over sanctions on Tehran reimposed by President Donald Trump.
Tehran dragged Washington to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in 2018 after Trump pulled the US out of a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran.
They will argue over the coming week about whether the court, set up after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states, actually has jurisdiction in the case.
Iran says the sanctions brought back by the Trump administration breach the 1955 “Treaty of Amity” between the two countries, signed long before the 1979 Iranian revolution severed ties.
Tehran won an early victory in October 2018 when the ICJ ordered sanctions on humanitarian goods to be eased as an emergency measure while the overall lawsuit is dealt with.
The US responded by formally ending the treaty, agreed when Iran was ruled by the Western-oriented shah, and accusing Iran of using the ICJ for “propaganda” purposes.
The United States will first address the court on Monday at 1300 GMT about whether judges have jurisdiction in the case, while Iran will speak on Wednesday.
A decision on that issue could take several months, while a final judgment will take years.


Relations between Washington and Tehran have been tense since the Iranian revolution, and have spiralled since Trump unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal in May 2018.
The deal, involving the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, plus Germany — had limited Iran’s nuclear program.
Washington then reimposed sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to it, notably hitting Iran’s vital oil sector and central bank, while major global firms halted their activities in Iran.
Tehran took the case to the ICJ and, in response to Iran’s request for so-called “provisional measures” while the case is resolved, the judges two years ago found that some of the sanctions breached the 1955 treaty.
The court ordered Washington to lift measures on medicines, medical equipment, food, agricultural goods, and airplane parts and services.
The ICJ is also dealing with a separate case over Tehran’s bid to unfreeze $2 billion in assets frozen in the United States.
In February 2019 the court said the case could go ahead, rejecting US arguments that Iran’s “unclean hands” — Tehran’s alleged backing for terror groups — should disqualify its lawsuit.

Latest updates

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month
US, Iran battle over sanctions at world court
Heavily indebted Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring
Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.