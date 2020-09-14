BeIN sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi goes on trial over TV rights corruption

You are here

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court for his corruption trial. (AFP)
FIFA's former secretary general Jerome Valcke arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court prior to the opening of a corruption trial against him and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke also on trial over World Cup rights
  • Al-Khelaifi, who is also PSG's president, charged with inciting Valcke to commit 'aggravated criminal mismanagement'
BELLINZONA, Switzerland: Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and the chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, went on trial in Switzerland on Monday over the award of television rights for the World Cup and Confederations Cup.
The 59-year-old Valcke, already banned by FIFA’s ethics committee for 10 years for ethics violations, has been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.




FIFA's former secretary general Jerome Valcke arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court prior to the opening of a corruption trial against him and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (AFP)

Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of French champions Paris St. Germain and sits on the executive committee of European soccer body UEFA, has been charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.
A former Davis Cup tennis player for Qatar, the 46-year-old Al-Khelaifi is regarded as one of the most powerful men in European football.
Both men, who were present in court, deny wrongdoing and Al-Khelaifi’s lawyers have said that the majority of the case does not apply to their client.
The trial in Switzerland, which is where FIFA is based, is expected to last until Sept. 25 and the three federal judges are expected to deliver a verdict by the end of October.
The Swiss attorney general’s office has alleged that between 2013 and 2015 Valcke exploited his FIFA role to influence the award of media rights for various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments “to favor media partners that he preferred.”
Valcke also received exclusive use of a villa belonging to Al-Khelaifi in Sardinia for 18 months, it said, without having to pay a rent estimated at between 900,000 euros ($1.07 million) and 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).
Valcke, 59, was secretary general of world soccer’s ruling body for eight years until 2015, overseeing the organization of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.
Swiss prosecutors have been investigating corruption surrounding FIFA since 2015, when the global soccer body became embroiled in the worst corruption scandal in its history.
The scandal led to its President Sepp Blatter and UEFA President Michel Platini being banned from the sport, while several dozen officials were indicted in the United States on corruption-related charges.

TikTok rolls out Safety Ambassadors Program in MENA

14 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

TikTok rolls out Safety Ambassadors Program in MENA

  • It will feature content crafted by some of the region’s most popular personalities and creators
  • Video pieces shot by the ambassadors will cover a broad array of educational topics
14 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “Safety” is the buzzword of the year; staying safe online is just as important as staying safe outdoors.

As part of its commitment to its community and to promoting a positive and safe environment, TikTok has launched the Safety Ambassadors Program.

It will feature content crafted by some of the region’s most popular personalities and creators such as Kris Fade, Shereen Mitwali, Dina Dash and Amr Helmy. The content is aimed to serve as a resource to help users navigate TikTok’s safety features.

Video pieces shot by the ambassadors will cover a broad array of educational topics such as digital wellbeing, trust and safety, and key features such as family pairing mode, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.

Fade kicked off his series of content with a video covering cyberbullying and the TikTok features available for users to address hate speech.  

Running in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, the program is now live on TikTok.

