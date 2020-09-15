WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani in January.
“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!” Trump tweeted after reports of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa.
Trump vows ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any Iran attack
https://arab.news/28k6y
- Trump tweeted after reports of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa
