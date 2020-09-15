You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian film nabs two awards at Venice Film Festival 

Tunisian film nabs two awards at Venice Film Festival 

Syrian actor Yahya Mahyani plays the lead character, Sam Ali. (Venice Film Festival)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jrk2g

Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Tunisian film nabs two awards at Venice Film Festival 

Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Tunisian film “The Man Who Sold His Skin” won two awards at the Venice International Film Festival this week. 

Directed and written by Tunisian filmmaker and screenwriter Kaouther Ben Hania, the movie scored the Edipo Re Award, which is one of the festival’s collateral prizes, while its Syrian actor Yahya Mahyani was awarded the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor for his leading role in the film. 

Mahyani plays the role of Sam Ali, a young, sensitive and impulsive Syrian, who left his country for Lebanon to escape the war.

To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, Ali accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the world’s most contentious contemporary artists. Turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam will, however, come to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom.

The festival is one of the first major film events to take place physically since the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe.

The Cannes Film Festival was canceled and other major international festivals in Toronto and New York opted to go mostly online.

But after Italy managed to tame its infections with a strict 10-week lockdown, Venice decided to go ahead, albeit under safety protocols that would have previously been unthinkable for a festival that has prided itself on spectacular visuals and glamorous stars.

Topics: venice film festival

French-Algerian artist Mohamed Bourouissa takes home top photography prize

Updated 40 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

French-Algerian artist Mohamed Bourouissa takes home top photography prize

Updated 40 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian artist and activist Mohamed Bourouissa was awarded the $38,000 Deutsche Börse photography prize for his politically-charged “Free Trade”  installation first exhibited at a Monoprix supermarket in France.

The installation was shown across an entire floor of the supermarket as part of the Les Rencontres d’Arles photography festival last year.

Using a number of different mediums, including photography and video, the Algerian-born artist’s work reflects the lives of the economically disenfranchised and marginalized inhabitants of France’s major cities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to @mohamedbourouissa, who has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2020!Particularly focussed on the representation of disenfranchised people and marginalised communities, the Paris-based photographer @mohamedbourouissa was selected by the judging panel for his spectacular installation Free Trade. First exhibited in a Monoprix supermarket in Arles as part of Rencontres d'Arles, France, this exhibition brought together an extensive survey of projects produced in the last 15 years. Image: Mohamed Bourouissa, NOUS SOMMES HALLES, 2002-2003 in collaboration with Anoushkashoot © Mohamed Bourouissa, Kamel Mennour, Paris & London and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles @thephotographersgallery #Mohamedbourouissa #artcollectiondeutschboerse #deutschboersephotographyfoundation #dbpfp2020

A post shared by DBörsePhotographyFoundation (@dboersephotographyfoundation) on

“Free Trade” brought together five hand-selected projects from the last 15-years, such as his 2005-2008 “Périphérique” series, which highlights the lives of unemployed youths in the Paris banlieues captured via smartphone, surveillance footage and augmented reality.

“Free Trade” also included the 2009 series titled “Temps Mort,” made in collaboration with two prison inmates, as well as the more recent “Shoplifters,” where the artist re-photographed polaroids of shoplifters in Brooklyn. 

The 2020 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize Exhibition opened at The Photographers’ Gallery in London earlier this year. Curated by The Photographers’ Gallery’s Anna Dannemann, the exhibition brought together the four nominated projects from the 2020 shortlisted artists, including Anton Kusters, Mark Neville and Clare Strand. 

Topics: Mohamed Bourouissa photography

Latest updates

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, says he can breathe by himself
French-Algerian artist Mohamed Bourouissa takes home top photography prize
Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22
Bill Gates: World health has ‘gone into reverse’ due to coronavirus pandemic
Former Nissan executive Kelly’s trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.