You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis warned over mobile text cons after 5 arrested for SR300,000 scam

Saudis warned over mobile text cons after 5 arrested for SR300,000 scam

Short Url

https://arab.news/4y9bn

Updated 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudis warned over mobile text cons after 5 arrested for SR300,000 scam

  • The latest victims had been sent messages asking them to update their personal banking details
Updated 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi mobile phone users have been warned to be on their guard against text fraud after five Pakistanis were arrested in connection with a SR300,000 ($80,000) scam.

Maj. Khaled Al-Kraidis, assistant media spokesman for Riyadh region police, said the latest victims had been sent messages asking them to update their personal banking details or claiming they had won cash prizes in order to be able to access their accounts.

The arrested hoaxers, who were in their 30s and 40s and have been referred to the Public Prosecution Department, used the data they gathered to make bank transfers and cash withdrawals.

Despite awareness campaigns by local authorities and banks many Saudi citizens continue to fall victim to simply text cons, such as Pathri Gangadhar, an Indian driver who moved to Riyadh to work for a family two years ago.

Within a month of starting work in the Kingdom he fell prey to scammers after receiving a text message from an unknown source saying that he needed to update his bank account and password immediately to prevent his account being closed.

“They stole all the money in my bank account. I had around SR5,000 and they took it all,” he told Arab News.

In another incident, a domestic worker from the Philippines, who gave her name as Sally F., was hoodwinked while working for her elderly employer in Jeddah. During the COVID-19 lockdown she received a text offering her the chance to win money by sending her bank data to the message sender.

Due to family financial difficulties, she took the chance and ended up losing SR7,000.

Her employer’s granddaughter, Farah Al-Maghrabi, told Arab News: “She took the chance of winning cash because her family back in the Philippines were facing financial burdens due to COVID-19. We felt awful because she was part of our family and cared for my grandmother.

“The other helpers in the family all know that if they need any help, we’re here to help but sometimes, desperate times call for desperate measures.

“It served as a warning for her to never fall for this scheme again and we showed her how to block such numbers so she doesn’t receive any more messages from them,” she said.

Members of the public can report cybercrimes via the Ministry of Interior’s Absher e-service system.

Topics: Saudis Riyadh bank fraud

Related

Business & Economy
Saudis boost bank balances despite pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘has one of world’s lowest bank fraud rates’

Heritage Authority to unveil archaeological discovery

Updated 15 September 2020
SPA

Heritage Authority to unveil archaeological discovery

Updated 15 September 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority will unveil a new archaeological discovery made through the joint efforts of Saudi and international excavation teams.

The authority will divulge the details about the discovery at a press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Dr. Jasser bin Sulaiman Al-Herbish, CEO of the authority, will reveal the location of the site. Representatives of the local and international media will attend the event and be briefed about the methods used to explore the ancient site.

The authority is a Saudi government body established in February 2020 with its headquarters in Riyadh. The authority aims to support efforts to develop the national heritage and protect it from extinction, and to encourage the production and development of content in the sector.

Saudi Arabia is home to many archaeological treasures spread across its several regions.

There are five sites in Saudi Arabia that are currently on UNESCO’s World Heritage List: Al-Ahsa Oasis, Al-Hijr Archaeological Site (Madain Saleh) in AlUla, Al-Turaif district in Diriyah, Historic Jeddah, and rock art in the Hail region.

Authorities in the Kingdom are making great efforts to preserve and highlight mankind’s shared history.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia was also elected to UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi culture

Related

Art & Culture
Saudi archaeological exhibition to go on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi archaeological treasures will come to Riyadh after international tour

Latest updates

Saudis warned over mobile text cons after 5 arrested for SR300,000 scam
Egyptian FM in Greece for talks on border tensions with Turkey
The Abraham Accord: As the world watched, four men made history
Kurds again under threat of clampdown in Turkey
Egypt discusses resuming oil exports with Libyan officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.