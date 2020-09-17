You are here

Pandemic cuts global marine fuel demand

Members of the International Bunker Industry Association forecast a 7 to 17 percent drop in bunker fuel demand globally in 2020. (AFP)
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

  • Industry expects further mergers and acquisitions among bunker suppliers
SINGAPORE: Global demand for marine fuels is expected to fall by up to 17 percent due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on world trade, setting the stage for more consolidation among bunker suppliers, an industry executive told a conference on Wednesday.

Banks scaled back on their commodities trade finance after the coronavirus crisis led to defaults by some trading houses and exposed a series of frauds, leaving small and medium sized firms most exposed.

Unni Einemo, director of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), told the virtual Platts APPEC 2020 conference that firms were contending with low demand, low margins, ample supplies, increased counter-party risk and constrained access to capital.

“Because of that we might expect further consolidation through mergers and acquisitions or attrition,” he said, adding that some firms could be forced to quit the market. “Global bunker demand is expected to decrease significantly in 2020, even if it had held up quite well (in April and May).” 

IBIA’s members forecast a 7 to 17 percent drop in bunker fuel demand globally in 2020, she said.

Global marine fuel demand is estimated at about 300 million tons per annum, or about 5.2 million barrels per day (mbpd).

In its latest report released on Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said “fuel oil demand, which includes marine bunker as well as power generation and industrial uses, is forecast to decline by only 0.4 mbpd, or 6.3 percent in 2020.”

By comparison, premium transport fuels, which include jet fuel, diesel and gasoline, are forecast to have lost about 7.4 mbpd, or 11.6 percent, of demand in 2020, according to the IEA.

Most bunkering markets saw a big drop in June, with some seeing a “staggering” 30-40 percent year-on-year contraction, although Singapore has to be among the least affected markets, said Einemo.

Singapore, by far the world’s top bunkering hub, saw year-on-year growth in marine fuel sales every month this year with the exception of May and June, which contracted by just 2 percent each, official data showed.

Singapore’s resilience has a lot to do with it “having the widest variety of fuels on offer (and) it has become a preferred port because buyers are confident they are going to get the quality and quantity they are buying,” said Einemo.

But in other hubs such as in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah, bunkering demand plummeted as the spreading coronavirus slowed shipping activity.

Topics: marine fuel Pandemic

Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

  • The two companies are in talks about opening a direct shipping line between Jebel Ali and Eilat
JERUSALEM: Dubai’s DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel’s two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a historic agreement to normalize ties, and marks a big development in trade and economic collaboration.

Dubai state-owned DP World, which operates ports from Hong Kong to Buenos Aires, signed a series of agreements with Israel’s DoverTower, including a joint bid in the privatization of Haifa Port on the Mediterranean, one of Israel’s two main sea terminals.

“Israel has two ports, the port of Ashdod and the port of Haifa. They are strong ports in excellent locations. If there is an opportunity, there is nothing to prevent us from having a presence there,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told Arabiya TV.

DoverTower is owned by Israeli businessman Shlomi Fogel, a shareholder in Israel Shipyards and a partner in the Eilat port.

Fogel said as a result of the deal, DP World will collaborate with Israel Shipyards on the joint venture that will participate in the tender for the Haifa privatization.

DP World and DoverTower said they will also examine opening a direct shipping line between the Red Sea port of Eilat and Dubai’s Jebel Ali, the Middle East’s largest transshipment hub.

“Our work to build trade routes between the UAE, Israel and beyond will help our customers to do business in the region more easily and efficiently,” bin Sulayem said.

Israel is selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to encourage competition and bring down costs.

Haifa Port will need to be upgraded to compete with a modern one being built in the area by China’s Shanghai International Port Group.

Israel Shipyards and Dubai’s Drydocks World will also examine partnering in producing and marketing products in Dubai.

Topics: Haifa Port DP World Dubai

