Palestinian refugee agency warns of instability amid crisis

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the UN relief agency in Beirut on Wednesday. (AP)
  • UNRWA now provides education, health care, food and other services to 5.8 million refugees and their descendants in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon
BEIRUT: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is experiencing a financial crisis that could force it to halt some services to an already impoverished population of more than 5 million people, the head of the agency said on Wednesday.

Philippe Lazzarini also warned in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut that the spread of coronavirus, an economic meltdown in Lebanon and a huge deficit in UNRWA’s budget are deepening the hopelessness among Palestinian refugees, some of whom are trying to flee the Mediterranean nation on migrant boats.

UNRWA was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948. It now provides education, health care, food and other services to 5.8 million refugees and their descendants in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

UNRWA’s financial crisis was sparked by the loss of all funding from the US, its largest donor, in 2018. The US gave $360 million to UNRWA in 2017, but only $60 million in 2018, and nothing last year or so far this year.

US President Donald Trump said in January 2018 that the Palestinians must return to peace talks with Israel to receive US aid money. He has since put forth a plan for resolving the conflict that heavily favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

“I do believe that ceasing our activity in a context where there is such a level of despair, such a level of hopelessness, can only fuel the feeling that the Palestinian refugees are abandoned by the international community,” said Lazzarini, who took office in March.

Lazzarini said supporting UNRWA “is one of the best investments in stability in the region at a time of extraordinary unpredictability and volatility.”

“We cannot let the situation get worse in a highly volatile region,” he said.

The Swiss humanitarian expert said UNRWA is facing an estimated shortfall of about $200 million between now and the end of 2020 if the agency wants to maintain all the services in its five fields of operations, including schools, health centers and social welfare.

Lazzarini said the coronavirus is having “a huge economic and financial impact also on our donor base.” He said most donor countries are in recession at a time when Palestinians need even more aid because of the pandemic and various lockdowns.

UNRWA has registered 6,876 confirmed cases among Palestinian refugees, most of them in the West Bank, where some 5,000 cases have been detected. Lebanon, which hosts tens of thousands of Palestinians, registered 430 cases in refugee camps.

“We have people being more and more in despair expecting UNRWA to deliver more services, at a time UNRWA is already experiencing financial crisis,” Lazzarini said. “It makes it much, much harder to mobilize the necessary resources.”

Lazzarini on Wednesday discussed conditions of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon with President Michel Aoun and outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Aoun called for the return of Palestinians who fled to Lebanon in recent years from Syria’s civil war.

The UN official said he met with Palestinians in refugee camps during his visit to Lebanon who spoke about their hardships amid the country’s worst economic and financial crisis in decades. Lebanon’s local currency has lost 80 percent of its value, wiping away the life savings of Lebanese and Palestinians alike.

“There is a really deep sense of hopelessness and despair today in the Palestinian camps,” he said, adding that some families have been forced to cut back on food purchases.

“I believe that despair and hopelessness in a situation like this one can indeed lead to violence and to instability,” he said.

  • EU chiefs turn fire on Turkey in standoff with Greece and Cyprus
JEDDAH: European chiefs warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday to stop bullying Turkey’s neighbors amid simmering tension over maritime and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
The warnings came as Ankara said its Yavuz drillship would continue its search for oil and gas off Cyprus until Oct. 12, despite international demands to withdraw. Ankara had already angered the EU by sending research ships with naval escorts to work in Greek territorial waters.
The Yavuz will be accompanied by three other Turkish ships, and Turkey said all other vessels were “strongly advised not to enter” the area.
“Turkey is and will always be an important neighbor, but while we are close together on the map, the distance between us appears to be growing,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
“Yes, Turkey is in a troubled neighborhood. And yes, it is hosting millions of refugees, for which we support them with considerable funding. But none of this is justification for attempts to intimidate its neighbors.”
Cyprus is pressing the rest of the EU to impose fresh sanctions on Ankara over the drilling, and European Council chief Charles Michel vowed on Wednesday that the bloc would defend the island’s rights. He is in Cyprus before an emergency meeting of EU leaders next week that will address Turkish actions in the eastern Mediterranean, with sanctions a possibility.
“The European Union stands in solidarity with Cyprus as it faces a grave situation,” Michel said. “I believe we must be very firm when it comes to defending the rights of all member states, including Cyprus.”
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said Michel’s visit came at an “extremely worrisome” time. “Turkey continues to violate our maritime zones with illegal drilling.”
He said the bloc should show its readiness to take action to protect its members’ rights.
“Respect for the sovereignty of all member states should remain a rule that no one can ignore or show contempt for,” Anastasiades said. “As long as there are illegal actions against member states, the EU’s response should be immediate.”
Cyprus was ready to engage in talks with Turkey to resolve their differences, but it would not respond to intimidation, Anastasiades said. “Nicosia has been always ready for a dialogue, but for that to be effective it needs to be clearly defined based on international law, without blackmail or threats.”

