5 reasons to add chickpeas to your diet

Cheap, delicious and versatile, chickpeas are an easy food to add to your diet to gain nutritional benefits. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago
Devinder Bains 

DUBAI: Learn all about the superfoods that will help you live a longer and healthier life. Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach, fills you in…

Cheap, delicious and versatile, chickpeas (sometimes called garbanzo beans) are an easy food to add to your diet to gain nutritional benefits. From salads, homemade channa masala curry and making your own hummus, to using chickpea flour for your morning pancakes, they are packed with vitamins, minerals and are a great source of plant-based protein. Here are five more reasons to put them on your shopping list…

Keep anemia at bay

Chickpeas are a good source of iron, which is essential for the blood to transport oxygen around the body to its cells. Iron deficiency anemia can occur after prolonged periods without enough iron. Research suggests that iron stores can be lower in vegetarian women, especially those with a poor diet. This can lead to iron deficiency anemia, causing weakness, tiredness and in severe cases, life threatening organ damage.

Improved mental health




A cup of chickpeas plays a role in mood, learning and memory. (Shutterstock)

A cup of chickpeas contains around a sixth of your daily recommended amount of choline, an essential nutrient that impacts liver function, muscle movement, metabolism, healthy brain development and nervous system function. It plays a role in mood, learning and memory, with some research suggesting that it can help reduce the severity of both mania and depressed moods, especially in bipolar patients.

Benefits digestion

Chickpeas are rich in soluble fiber, which not only helps increase the amount of healthy bacteria in the gut, but keeps the unhealthy bacteria in check, too. This in turn reduces the risk of digestive conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome and colon cancer. It is important to note that in some cases chickpeas can help with bloating and gas, but some with irritable bowel syndrome may find it a trigger.

Helps fight diabetes




One study showed that eating at least 30 g of fiber every day could reduce inflammation in people with type 1 diabetes. (Shutterstock)

Fiber again is the key here, and because chickpeas are rich in it, The American Diabetes Association recommends them as a key food for those with diabetes. One study showed that eating at least 30 g of fiber every day could reduce inflammation in people with type 1 diabetes, while another study said that a high fiber diet may help lower blood glucose levels and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Reduce cancer risk

Antioxidants are essential for helping the body remove toxic substances called free radicals that build up in the body. They damage cells and cause various health issues, including cancer. The selenium and beta carotene in chickpeas act as antioxidants, with selenium’s antioxidant activity linked to protection from cancer. There is also evidence that fiber can help reduce the risk of bowel cancer.

‘Freaks: You’re One of Us’: German superhero caper lets Netflix down

Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Freaks: You’re One of Us’: German superhero caper lets Netflix down

Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Comic books have created a world of supermen and superwomen who have mesmerized generations.  When Spiderman crawls up skyscrapers or Batman vanquishes evil, they inspire awe. They emerged from comics to land on silver screens giving us endless hours of excitement.

However, some superheroes have grappled with their identity on screen, often feeling different or even freakish.

This is the core, underlying theme in the German work “Freaks: You’re One of Us,” directed by Felix Binder and penned by Marc O. Seng, now streaming on Netflix. It underscores how they are sidelined by society, their powers suppressed. 

Wendy (Cornelia Groschel) is one such woman. Totally unaware of her enormous power, she leads a mundane life with husband Lars (Frederic Linkemann) and son Karl (Finnlay Berger). Her boss, Angela (Gisa Flake) at the diner where she works is nasty but luck strikes when Wendy realizes that she is no ordinary human being, her unbelievable strength has been kept suppressed.

It takes a homeless man with superhuman abilities for Wendy to wake up from her slumber. He jumps from a bridge and is run over by a truck, but gets up without a scratch. Wendy is spellbound. A series of incidents push her to test her own strength, like, for instance, bashing up three drunken troublemakers or ticking off school bullies who worry Karl. We root for her as the underdog-turned-hero plot reaches its zenith. 

But, sadly, little happens in the second half of this Netflix adventure. The action begins to look tame and the high-octane scenes seem oddly lackluster with the once ominous Dr Stern (Nina Kunzendorf) losing her fear factor.

While the editing is crisp, the writing lets the script down in a film that does little to present its protagonist’s unimaginable prowess in an exhilarating way.

