Frank Kane

Forget other models. Aramco should carry on being ... Aramco

How the coronavirus crisis forced the largest oil supply cut in history

A handout picture provided by Energy giant Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas company, shows its Dhahran oil plants, in eastern Saudi Arabia on February 11, 2018. (AFP/Aramco/File Photo)
  • Pulitzer Prize-winning author Daniel Yergin’s book “The New Map” traces the dramatic events of March and April 
  • Markets went into free fall as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand forecasts for crude
Early last spring, global oil markets were in free fall as the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit demand forecasts for crude. Members of the OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, watched as prices more than halved in a few weeks, and wondered what to do. Pulitzer Prize winner, Daniel Yergin, in the first of two exclusive excerpts from his new book “The New Map – Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations,” narrates the inside story of the month that shook the oil world.

It was this decline that precipitated, in the first week of March, a meeting of OPEC+ – OPEC and its non-OPEC partners, 23 countries in all – in Vienna to address what was turning into, by far, the biggest decline in consumption ever recorded.

While the countries coming to Vienna knew that the situation was bad, they did not know just how bad, nor how much worse it could get. By then, however, the common interest that the two leading countries of the group – Saudi Arabia and Russia – had forged over the last few years was unraveling.

The Russian budget was pegged at $42 a barrel, the Saudi budget at $65, and, according to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Saudi Arabia needed $80 or more to balance its budget. Moreover, the Russians had seen the 2016 OPEC+ deal as temporary and expedient; the Saudis wanted to make it permanent and keep Russia in it.

The Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman sought new cuts that would be deeper, and then insisted strongly on even deeper cuts. The Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak, just as strongly resisted. He wanted to extend the existing deal and not make any further cuts for a few weeks to see the impact as the coronavirus advanced.

On the morning of March 6, Novak flew into Vienna from Moscow and went to the OPEC headquarters. There, in a small fifth-floor conference room, he met privately with Prince Abdul Aziz. There was no meeting of the minds. They descended stone-faced to the first floor for the crucial joint meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers. It was an impasse. The meeting broke up with no agreement.

“We will all regret this day,” Prince Abdul Aziz said on the way out. Asked what Saudi Arabia would now do, he added: “We will keep you wondering.”

The OPEC countries “didn’t consider any other variants,” said Novak. And now, he added, since there was no agreement, all countries were free to produce whatever they wanted.

An effort at calming words was made by Suhail Al-Mazrouei, the UAE’s petroleum minister. “They need more time to think about it,” he said. But OPEC+ had blown up.

The failure in Vienna shocked the global oil market, with reverberations in financial markets. Saudi Arabia wasted no time in ending the “wondering” by announcing that it was going to go all out, increasing production from 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 12.3 million bpd over the next month.

“Increasing production when demand is falling,” said Novak, trained as an economist, “is irrational from the economic theory point of view.” Russia had nowhere near that extra production capacity but said it would increase as much as it could.

The comity going back to 2016 was gone – in its place a price war and a battle for market share. The would-be partners had once again become fierce competitors. Some in Moscow, who had opposed a deal to restrain production, welcomed the breakdown.

“If you give up market, you will never get it back,” said Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft and the biggest Russian critic of OPEC+ from the beginning. Those such as Sechin opposed to any deal had been particularly loath to give up market share to the US.




A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows the entrance of an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP/File Photo)

In the four years that Russia had been part of the agreement and its production constrained, US oil output had increased 60 percent, catapulting the US into the No. 1 position.

Beyond markets, they regarded US shale as a “strategic threat.” For they saw the abundance of shale oil and gas as an adjunct to US foreign policy, giving the US a free hand to impose sanctions on the Russian energy sector, as it had done only a few months earlier, in forcing a halt to the almost-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

US shale, they expected, would inevitably be a major casualty of a price war, owing to its higher costs and the constant drilling it required, compared to Saudi and Russian conventional oil.

Yet what was not understood at the beginning of March was that this battle for market share was being launched into a market that was rapidly shrinking owing to the virus (COVID-19). The epidemic in China was turning into a global pandemic.

………….

Trump began doing what he had done his entire career: Working the phones, this time in a round-robin with King Salman, (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) MBS, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, and other leaders.

The dealmaker was now going for a mega-deal. Given what were described as the “irreconcilable differences” that had led to the breakup in Vienna between Saudi Arabia and Russia, it was also something like divorce mediation.

Over two weeks or so, Trump talked with Putin more than in the entire year previous. On April 1, Saudi production rose to 12 million bpd. Some of the phone calls were very direct. Mention was made of those 13 senators (from oil-producing states who had voiced their frustration over the oil price war).

After one such call, Trump tweeted: “Just spoke to my friend MBS of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia and I expect and hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 million barrels and maybe substantially more.” Shortly after, he raised the ante to 15 million.

Given the oil war and the animosity, his numbers were greeted with skepticism. But the wheels were grinding. Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting of producers, “in appreciation of the request of the president of the US, Donald Trump.”

On April 3, Putin told a video conference that Russia, as well as Saudi Arabia and the US, were “all interested in joint … well-coordinated actions for ensuring the long-term stability of the market.”

He said that the price collapse was caused by COVID-19. 

But how could a deal be made?

On April 10, the energy ministers of the G20 assembled. “We must stabilize world energy markets,” said US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. “This is the time for all nations to seriously examine what each can do to correct the supply/demand imbalance.”

By then, everything was more or less in place for a grand bargain. Except one member of OPEC+ was holding out. Mexican President Lopez Obrador did not want anything to do with the deal. He had his own politics; he was committed to Pemex, the national oil company, increasing production, not cutting it – even if, in fact, its actual production was in decline.

More night-time phone calls ensued, and an understanding was worked out with Mexico. That was followed by the conference call with Trump, Putin, and King Salman that sealed the deal.




A general view shows the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Dammam city, 450 kms east of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP/File Photo)

The total OPEC+ deal was for a 9.7 million bpd reduction; of which Russia and Saudi Arabia would each contribute 2.5 million barrels. Now they were on absolute parity – an agreed baseline of 11 million bpd each, which would go down for each to 8.5 million barrels.

The other 21 members of OPEC+ agreed to their own cutbacks. So did other major non-OPEC producers that were not part of OPEC+ – Brazil, Canada, and Norway. But these reductions would include declines driven by economics, and those were already occurring.

The deal itself was historic, both for the number of participants and the sheer complexity. It was the largest oil-supply cut in history. Nothing like this had ever happened before in the world of oil, and certainly not with the US at the center of it.

After the deal was done, Prince Abdul Aziz described the oil war as “an unwelcome departure” from Saudi policy. But he said: “We had to because of a desire to capture some revenues versus sitting on our hands and doing nothing.”

And the “mediation” from Washington had helped, for it had ended the rift with Russia, at least for the time being. “We don’t need divorce lawyers yet,” the prince said with some relief.

 

• Extracted from The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations by Daniel Yergin (Allen Lane). Copyright Daniel Yergin 2020.

New companies face tough task overcoming pandemic

AP

NEW YORK: Julie Campbell had to rethink her new wallpaper business before she could sell her first sheet.

Campbell launched Pasted Paper in February, but soon after, the coronavirus forced the cancelation of the trade shows where she expected to introduce her wallpaper to prospective retail customers. Suddenly, the $30,000 she had invested in creating the wallpaper was at risk, dependent on her transforming the company to sell directly to consumers.

To save Pasted Paper, Campbell learned online selling and marketing — skills not immediately in her wheelhouse.

“I had so much inventory and I needed to sell it. I was forced to figure this out,” Campbell says.

A recession amid a pandemic may seem like the worst time to start a business. Despite millions of loans and grants from federal and state governments, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of companies have already failed since the virus outbreak began.

Yet, from people like Campbell, who had invested too much money to turn back, to others who lost their jobs and saw starting their own company as the best path forward, thousands of Americans have opted to take the plunge. A few have even folded one business and quickly launched another better suited for the “new normal” of the pandemic.

Owners of all these fledgling companies face a tough road as they try to bring in customers and thrive. While nearly 80 percent of startup companies had survived their first year in 2019, according to research by the Kauffman Foundation, those businesses had the benefit of launching in a strong economy.

Prosperity is tougher in a downturn — consumers and businesses spend less and new ventures tend to have large startup costs and low revenue. US gross domestic product plunged by nearly a third from April through July, and there are still more than 13 million people unemployed.

Slightly over 1 million companies that have employees were launched in 2018 while 925,000 closed, according to the latest available data.

Despite the pandemic, interest in starting a business has picked up as parts of the US economy reopened. The number of applications for business tax identification numbers was down more than a third at the end of March compared to year-earlier levels; in the week ended Sept. 5, the most recent data available, they were up 93.6 percent. The applications don’t necessarily mean businesses were launched, but the numbers do show that despite the virus’s grip on the economy, people were considering starting companies.

Unemployed people needing a source of income likely accounted for some of those applications, says Dane Stangler, a researcher at the think tank Bipartisan Policy Center. But he also says owners who closed their businesses permanently early in the pandemic might be starting up again with a different entity.

Yavonne Sarber knew her Sugar Whisky Sis restaurant in Covington, Kentucky, wouldn’t survive a government-ordered shutdown. So, she closed it for good and four weeks later opened an entirely new restaurant on the site, one focused on takeout and delivery.

“We couldn’t sit still — we knew we had to do something,” says Sarber, who also owns four Agave & Rye restaurants in Kentucky and Ohio.

She opened Papi Jocho’s Street Dogs and Cantina on May 5, less than two months after Kentucky restaurants and bars closed for inside dining. Business has been so good there that revenue at all her restaurants overall is up 25 percent from its pre-pandemic level even as indoor dining capacity at the Agave & Rye branches is limited to half.

Sarber’s husband Wade wanted her to proceed more cautiously before starting Papi Jocho’s. But she says, “you need to seize the moment — you have to choose to be a victim or you have to pivot.”

Business formations dropped sharply during the Great Recession and its aftermath, but many people, including some who lost their jobs to layoffs, did start companies. Among the well-known successes from that time are
Airbnb and Warby Parker, which sells eyeglasses online.

Within weeks as the pandemic spread across the country in February and March, Amy and Cody Morgan lost their executive jobs, Amy’s in real estate and Cody’s in the oil industry. Rather than try to find jobs, the couple, who live in Cypress, Texas, north of Houston, decided to start a pool servicing company called Pit Stop Pools.

Cody Morgan ran a similar business to help pay his college expenses 25 years ago. The Morgans anticipated that demand for services like pool cleaning and maintenance would be even greater than usual with people spending more time at home.

“It became imperative that this pool service company happen,” Amy Morgan says.

The couple applied for and received a traditional Small Business Administration loan to fund their startup costs; because they applied before the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program, they were able to get the money quickly. They used a broker to help them find customers, and now have about 90. They’ve been able to hire six workers and have outgrown the shed that housed their office and equipment.

Still, they must keep expanding. It will take 200 accounts to replace one of the salaries they made pre-pandemic, but the Morgans are optimistic that despite the competition for pool services in the city, they will be able to grow.

Like the Morgans, many new and prospective owners have chosen industries like home improvement or in-home gym equipment whose services are in demand, says Sara Moreira, a strategy professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“They are betting on the idea that this demand will be sustained,” Moreira says. “Even if you have a vaccine in a few months, we will think about having a nice place at home for an office, more than in the past.”

Deniz and Yeliz Karafazli were ready to put the finishing touches on their Manhattan cafe, Madame Bonte, and expected to open it in March. But as the virus spread across New York City, the siblings couldn’t get architects, air conditioner installers and other workers to come to the restaurant.

The work was finally finished in July, allowing the cafe to open, although its business has been limited by the city’s continuing ban on indoor dining. That ban will be partially eased starting Sept. 30 as officials allow restaurants to have indoor dining at 25 percent of capacity.

The cafe has survived because the Karafazlis’ landlord and some of their vendors gave them a break on payments. And Deniz Karafazli is heartened by the fact the cafe’s menu lends itself to takeout, with sandwiches and coffee, and revenue has been better than he expected.

“It was the right place at the right time — once we opened,” he says.

