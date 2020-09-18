You are here

5 reasons to add chia seeds to your diet

Chia seeds might be tiny in size, but they pack quite a punch when it comes to nutrients. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 September 2020
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add chia seeds to your diet

Updated 18 September 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Learn all about the superfoods that will help you live a longer and healthier life. Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach, fills you in…

Chia seeds might be tiny in size, but they pack quite a punch when it comes to nutrients. Blend them into superfood smoothies or oatmeal for breakfast, sprinkle them for a crunchy topping on an exotic fruit bowl or healthy bake, or soak in water or milk for a tasty chia pudding base. Find out how they can help keep your mind and body in top condition.

High in plant-based protein

With four grams of protein in every two tablespoons (28g), chia seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein for non-meat eaters. Protein is key component for everything from building and repairing tissues to making enzymes and hormones. It’s also an important building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, skin and blood. Although the same amount of chia contains 12g of carbs, 11 of those are actually fiber, making chia a great low-carb, high protein option for plant-based and meat-eating athletes alike.

Bone health




High-protein diets have been linked to decreased bone fractures. (Shutterstock)

Chia seeds are high in calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, manganese and protein — all essential for bone structure and growth. With 18 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium in two tablespoons of chia, the amount of calcium gram for gram is higher than most dairy products. High-protein diets have also been linked to decreased bone fractures.

Anti-aging properties

Being rich in antioxidants and omega-3 oils makes chia seeds a superfood for the skin. They contribute to the anti-inflammatory properties that have been linked to both prevention of wrinkles and calming of inflamed skin. They also help treat a number of skin disorders, can help reduce acne scars and keep skin looking radiant. Chia seeds can also be applied topically by making a homemade face mask when mixed with coconut oil and lemon juice.

Brain health




Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, which protect the brain from damage. (Shutterstock)

As mentioned, chia seeds are stacked with omega-3 oils, which have been linked to fighting depression, improving sleep, increasing memory and concentration, protecting against cognitive decline, as well as increasing learning in children and adults with ADHD. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, which protect the brain from damage, and in minerals such as iron, copper, magnesium, manganese and zinc which are all necessary for different brain functions.

Aid weight loss

The high protein, high fiber content of chia seeds make them great for keeping you full and away from the naughty snacks. Because of the high soluble fiber content, chia seeds can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, expanding in your stomach and increasing the feeling of fullness — and in turn leading you to eat less and lose weight. Studies have shown a high protein intake can reduce obsessive thoughts about food by 60 percent and the desire for night-time snacking by 50 percent.

Dubai gets a taste of kosher

Updated 18 September 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Dubai gets a taste of kosher

  The Habtoor Group has partnered with Elli's Kosher Kitchen to become the first UAE hotel operator to offer kosher meals
Updated 18 September 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

When Elli Kriel moved to Dubai from South Africa eight years ago, she was determined to maintain her family’s kosher Jewish diet and quickly sought out shops serving kosher products in the city.

“At the time we thought we were the only family that kept a kosher diet, but when word got out that we were a kosher family living in Dubai, many Jews who were traveling to the UAE would contact me for food,” Kriel told Arab News.

“I started sending food out from my home to help Jewish travelers and as the community started growing so, too, did the need for more kosher food.”

In 2018, a group of rabbis arrived in Dubai for an interfaith conference and the organizer called Kriel in a panic not knowing how to feed them. Once again, she cooked and prepared kosher meals for the numerous attendees.

“At the time the idea of kosher food outside the Jewish community was strange — something unknown,” said Kriel.

After the conference, word of her services spread quickly, and she received requests from hotel managers, concierges and others who needed to serve food to Jewish guests. In 2019, Elli’s Kosher Kitchen was born.

With the UAE normalizing ties with Israel, a number of hotels and restaurants across the emirate have begun preparations to introduce kosher food and beverages. The first is the Habtoor Group, which will offer kosher meals at several of its hotels, including the Hilton Dubai.

Habtoor Hospitality has partnered with Elli’s Kosher Kitchen.

“There has been great demand since the normalization process with Israel started, and we have had several requests for groups that require kosher food, as well as from tourists from Israel and other parts of the world who would like to visit the UAE now,” Fredrik Reinisch, general manager at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, told Arab News.

Hotels offering kosher catering will include Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel and Habtoor Polo Resort.

“Kosher food is prepared in accordance with religious laws, the laws of the Jewish religion,” said Kriel. “It has to have kosher ingredients, follow specific methods of cooking and be served in a particular way. But it also applies to the way in which you eat the food. The basic principle is not to mix any dairy or meat products.”

Kriel ensures that all meals are prepared in accordance with OU kosher certification (Orthodox Union), believed to be the most trusted form of certification globally.

Guests with specific kosher preferences will also be able to choose from tailored menus. Meals will be packaged and sealed with an OU certified stamp.

Kosher food is similar to the concept of halal food, which adheres to Islamic law and follows religious rules in production, service and consumption.

