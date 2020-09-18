You are here

Blast targets 'American' English school in southern Iraq

Clerics stand outside the building of a religious school which attracts predominantly foreign students. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 September 2020
AP

Blast targets 'American' English school in southern Iraq

  • The blast damaged the facade of the American Institute for English Learning in the city of Najaf
  • The school is not formally affiliated with any institutions in the US
Updated 18 September 2020
AP

BAGHDAD: An improvised explosive device blew up outside an English-language institute in southern Iraq early Friday without causing any casualties, Iraqi police said in a statement, amid a recent uptick in attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq.
The blast damaged the facade of the American Institute for English Learning in the city of Najaf, a statement from the province’s police directorate said.
The school is not formally affiliated with any institutions in the US. It was believed to to have been targeted because it offered English-language lessons to Iraqis. No Americans were employed there.
Attacks targeting the US presence have been on the rise since Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi traveled to Washington last month to conclude strategic talks. Rocket attacks routinely target the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government, where the US Embassy is located.
Roadside bombs also often hit convoys carrying materials destined for the US military. Hours before Friday’s attack on the English-language center, a roadside bomb targeted an Iraqi convoy transporting equipment headed for the US-led coalition without causing any losses.
Last week, a roadside bomb targeted a British diplomatic convoy in Baghdad, without causing any casualties.
There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. Last month, the top US general for the Middle East said he believed the US will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country.

Iraq

Haftar agrees to lift Libya oil blockade with conditions

Updated 18 September 2020
AFP

Haftar agrees to lift Libya oil blockade with conditions

  • Pro-Haftar groups supported by the Petroleum Facilities Guard blockaded key oilfields and export terminals on January 17
Updated 18 September 2020
AFP

BENGHAZI: Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced Friday a conditional lifting of a months-long blockade on oilfields and ports by his forces.
“We have decided to resume oil production and export on condition of a fair distribution of revenues” and guarantee they “will not be used to support terrorism,” he said on television.
Pro-Haftar groups supported by the Petroleum Facilities Guard blockaded key oilfields and export terminals on January 17 to demand what they called a fair share of hydrocarbon revenues.
The blockade, which has resulted in more than $9.8 billion in lost revenue, according to National Petroleum Company (NOC), has exacerbated electricity and fuel shortages in the country.
Dressed in his military uniform, Haftar said the command of his forces had “put aside all military and political considerations” to respond to the “deterioration of living conditions” in Libya, which has Africa’s largest oil reserves.
The announcement comes after hundreds of Libyans protested last week in the eastern city of Benghazi, one of Haftar’s strongholds, and other cities over corruption, power cuts and shortages in petrol and cash.
Protesting peacefully at first, protesters on Sunday set fire to the headquarters of the parallel eastern government in Benghazi and attacked the police station in Al-Marj.
Police officers fired live ammunition to disperse them in Al-Marj, leaving at least one dead and several wounded, according to witnesses and the UN mission in Libya.
Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The country’s oil revenues are managed by the NOC and the central bank, both based in Tripoli, which is also the seat of Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
Haftar runs a rival administration based in the country’s east.
Haftar— who has the backing of Egypt, the UAE and Russia — launched an offensive against Tripoli in April last year.
After 14 months of fierce fighting, pro-GNA forces backed by Turkey expelled his troops from much of western Libya and pushed them to Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s rich oil fields and export terminals.

Middle East Libya Khalifa Haftar

