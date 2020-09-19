You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

1 / 4
People gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on September 18, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 4
A portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is displayed at a storefront on September 19, 2020 in New York, New York. (AFP)
3 / 4
Scores of memorial candles flickered in the wind along the front steps of the court as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages for Ginsburg. (AFP)
4 / 4
The large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the US Capitol in a nighttime memorial. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtujx

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

  • Dozens of people sat on the steps quietly reflecting on Ginsburg’s legacy
  • Young women affectionately called her the Notorious RBG for her defense of the rights of women and minorities
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the US Capitol in a nighttime memorial. Dozens of people sat on the steps quietly reflecting on Ginsburg’s legacy.
Scores of memorial candles flickered in the wind along the front steps of the court as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages for Ginsburg, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court. Prayer candles with Ginsburg’s photo on them were also left on the steps.
Several times, dozens in the crowd broke out into song, singing “Amazing Grace” and “This Land is Your Land” as others embraced one another and wiped tears from their eyes. At one point, the crowd broke into a thunderous applause — lasting for about a minute — for Ginsburg.
“Thank you RBG,” one sign read. On the sidewalk, “RBG” was drawn inside a pink chalk heart.
Jennifer Berger, 37, said she felt compelled to join the large crowd that gathered to pay tribute to Ginsburg’s life.
“I think it is important for us to recognize such a trailblazer,” she said. “It is amazing to see how many people are feeling this loss tonight and saying goodbye.”
Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.
The memorial service remained mostly peaceful and somber, but turned tense for several minutes after a man with a megaphone approached people in the crowd and began to chant that “Roe v. Wade is dead,” a reference to the landmark Supreme Court ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.
A large group confronted the man, leading to a brief shouting match. Many in the crowd began yelling “RBG” to try to drown out the man’s voice as he continued to say Republicans would push to quickly appoint a conservative justice to the court. Supreme Court police officers stood alongside the crowd and the man eventually left the area.

Topics: US United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg supreme court

Related

Lifestyle
Felicity Jones strives to do justice to Ginsburg in film
World
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

Thai protesters kick off weekend of rallies

Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Thai protesters kick off weekend of rallies

  • Thailand has seen near-daily gatherings of youth-led groups since mid-July
  • Some are also demanding reforms to the kingdom’s ultra-wealthy and powerful monarchy
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok Saturday as a rally expected to draw tens of thousands of people kicked off calling for PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and demanding reforms to the monarchy.
Thailand has seen near-daily gatherings of youth-led groups since mid-July demanding the resignation of Prayut, the former army chief behind the 2014 coup, and a complete overhaul of his administration.
Some are also demanding reforms to the kingdom’s ultra-wealthy and powerful monarchy — a once-taboo topic in Thailand due to its tough royal defamation laws.
The burgeoning movement, partly inspired by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, remains largely leaderless.
But the weekend’s demonstration is organized by students of Bangkok’s Thammasat University — a group that has been among the most vocal about the royal family’s role in Thailand.
A crowd of several hundred gathered before noon at the locked gates of the university, demanding to be let in. Protesters chanted “Down with dictatorship, long live democracy!” and “Prayut get out!”
“If you don’t open, we will break in,” protesters yelled, before forcing the gates open — despite student leaders calling for calm — allowing hundreds to flow into the campus.
The demonstration was later expected to move on to the historic Sanam Luang field in front of the royal palace, where protesters plan to spend the night.
“We are fighting for more democracy,” prominent student activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul said on the eve of the protest.
“The plan is not to destroy the monarchy but to modernize it, to adapt it to our society.”
On Sunday, demonstrators are expected to march to the nearby Government House — a move authorities have warned against.
The show of force is expected to be the largest since the 2014 coup — student activists are hoping for a turnout of more than 50,000 supporters.
Police said some 10,000 officers would be deployed around the area.
A cycle of violent protests and coups has long plagued Thailand, with the arch-royalist military stepping in to stage more than a dozen putsches since the end of royal absolutism in 1932.
The latest wave of student-led demonstrations has largely been peaceful.
But unprecedented calls from some protesters for frank discussions about the monarchy have sent shockwaves through the kingdom.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits at the apex of Thai power, buttressed by the kingdom’s military and billionaire clans, and commands a fortune estimated to be worth up to $60 billion.
The student demands include greater accounting of the palace’s finances, the abolition of royal defamation laws and a call for the king to remain outside of politics.
They also want a rewrite of the 2017 military-scripted constitution, which they say tilted last year’s election in Prayut’s favor, and for the government to stop “harassing” political opponents.
So far, authorities have arrested more than two dozen activists, charging them with sedition before releasing them on bail.
The weekend demonstrations will prove a test for the pro-democracy movement, analysts say, which has gained momentum online thanks to the students’ savvy use of social media.
“A critical mass would send a clear message that the protesters are a force to be reckoned with,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University.
Prayut has warned Thailand could be “engulfed in flames” if the movement goes too far.
But he vowed authorities would use “soft measures” on the protesters “because they are children.”
The top-trending hashtag on Thai Twitter late Friday was “Sept 19, we take back the power of the people.”
Around the world, Thais are expected to gather in solidarity, with weekend protests planned in a dozen countries, including Germany, Australia and the United States.

Topics: Thailand

Related

World
Tensions rise in Thailand ahead of fresh pro-democracy protest
Business & Economy
Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan amid virus spike

Latest updates

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death
Thai protesters kick off weekend of rallies
Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again menace island
France backs calls for EU sanctions on Turkey
Liverpool face Chelsea test as Manchester clubs enter fray

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.