You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’: Edgy new abaya label sparks demand with limited drops

‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’: Edgy new abaya label sparks demand with limited drops

The Cap Project was established in 2017 by an anonymous local design duo hailing from the UAE. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw4qd

Updated 22 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’: Edgy new abaya label sparks demand with limited drops

Updated 22 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: If one were to describe The Cap Project’s designs in a few words, “a mix of couture and streetwear” would be most fitting. Equal parts luxurious and edgy, the Dubai-based label is not your average abaya brand.

Founded in 2017 by an anonymous local design duo hailing from the UAE, the rising brand is coveted for its modern take on the Emirati woman’s sartorial staple by way of deconstructed tailoring, oversized silhouettes and a vibrant color palette, making it anything but the traditional black abaya.  




The womenswear brand was born after the designer’s couldn’t find what they were looking for in the market. Supplied

Like many fashion lines,  the contemporary womenswear brand was born after the designer’s couldn’t find what they were looking for in the market. So, they decided to make it. “Our designs are basically pieces that we would want to be seen in,” explained one half of the design duo, who choose to remain anonymous, to Arab News. 

This translates into comfortable, day-friendly abayas and luxurious chiffon overlays with matching shaylas that are perfect for nighttime with a little jewelry and the right pair of heels. 

Meanwhile, the brand’s newest collection for September 2020 has more of a utilitarian feel to it. Think buckles, oversized pockets, military green colorways and magnetic closures. “We like to push the envelope in terms of our designs,” stated the reclusive designer.




The Cap Project draws its name from its unique “capping” business model. Supplied

However, not everyone can get their hands on the brand’s highly-sought-after pieces.  

In fact, The Cap Project draws its name from its unique “capping” business model, which is a retail concept that entails producing limited pieces for purchase. The brand, which takes orders through Whatsapp, has an Instagram Stories highlights dedicated solely to the items that have been “capped” so that their clients know what’s out of stock. 




The drops are limited to pieces of three, six and eleven. Supplied

The idea, the designer explains, is that they “just want girls to feel like they have something exclusive and that’s just for them.”

It’s also an ethical component of the brand. The drops are limited to pieces of three, six and eleven, reducing waste and increasing personalization.  

And once an item is out of stock, even if there’s a demand, the designers will not produce more. Or, in the creative designer’s words: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Topics: The Cap Project abaya arab designers

Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims

Updated 19 September 2020
Reuters

Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims

Updated 19 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Beirut-born pop star Mika will livestream a concert this weekend to raise funds for victims of the Aug. 4 port blast in the Lebanese capital, and Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Australian singer Kylie Minogue are among those joining in.

Some 190 people were killed and 6,000 injured in the huge explosion that reduced parts of the city to rubble and deepened an economic and political crisis in the country.

“There’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of sadness,” Mika told Reuters in a Zoom interview.

“And so I think it’s important to provoke empathy, to show the human side of things, to use music ... and just kind of focus on that human side of it for a moment instead of just the politics, which is ... what happens most of the time.”

Money raised from the concert, to be streamed on Mika’s YouTube channel via a private link from 1900 GMT on Saturday, will go to Save the Children and the Lebanese Red Cross to support their work on the ground in Beirut. Tickets cost $12.95.

Mika said performers would be filmed in their local surroundings rather than all being inside, giving viewers more variety, and the concert would feature people caught up in the blast.

They include the family of George, who was born in a hospital that bore the full force of the shockwaves but who survived, earning him the nickname “miracle” baby.

Topics: Beirut blast Mika

Latest updates

UK foreign minister’s bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’: Edgy new abaya label sparks demand with limited drops
International summit urges UN to take tougher action against Iran
India arrests 9 Al-Qaeda militants planning ‘terrorist attacks’
Lakers roll past Nuggets 126-114 in NBA western conference finals opener

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.