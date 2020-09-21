Lebanon’s Michel Aoun warns the country is ‘going to hell’ if it fails to form a government

BEIRUT: President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon faced a crisis over forming a government and proposed annulling sectarian quotas in the main cabinet ministries.

"As the positions have grown harder, there appears no solution on the horizon soon," Aoun said in a televised address, excerpts of which were published on the presidency Twitter feed

Aoun said if Lebanon failed to form a government it was “going to hell.”

Asked whether there was any hope for breakthrough in cabinet formation, he said “there might be a miracle.”

And Aoun said he proposed canceling Lebanon’s sectarian quotas for sovereign ministries.

His comments followed the country's prime minister-designate who called for cooperation from all sides in the formation of a new government and for efforts to secure the immediate success of a French initiative to lift the country from crisis.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis marking the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war. But French efforts to get its fractious leaders to agree a new government to start fixing the problems have yet to bear fruit.

The cabinet formation process has hit a logjam over the demand of Lebanon’s two dominant Shiite parties, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, to name Shiite ministers in cabinet including the finance minister.

All sides should cooperate for the formation of a government of specialists “capable of halting the collapse and starting work to get the country out the crises,” Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said in a statement.

Adib said he would spare no effort “to achieve this goal in cooperation with the president.”

Last week, reports suggested Adib may resign as his efforts floundered. He had proposed switching control of ministries, some of which have been held by the same factions for years.

A senior Lebanese political source said France was still working to try to find a way through the logjam.

Adib is a Sunni Muslim as required by a power-sharing system that parcels out posts according to religious sects. He is backed by former Lebanese prime ministers including Saad Al-Hariri, Lebanon’s leading Sunni.

The standoff spilled into the religious domain on Sunday.

Lebanon’s senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, criticized the demands made by the main Shiite parties without naming them, asking how one sect could demand “a certain ministry.”

This prompted a response from the supreme religious body of Lebanon’s Shiites which said comments by a major religious leader had distorted the truth.