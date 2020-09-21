Lebanon’s Michel Aoun warns the country is ‘going to hell’ if it fails to form a government

You are here

Michel Aoun said he proposed canceling Lebanon’s sectarian quotas for sovereign ministries. (File/AFP)
Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib called for cooperation from all sides. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis marking the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war
  • Adib said he would spare no effort ‘to achieve this goal in cooperation with the president’
Reuters

BEIRUT: President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon faced a crisis over forming a government and proposed annulling sectarian quotas in the main cabinet ministries.
"As the positions have grown harder, there appears no solution on the horizon soon," Aoun said in a televised address, excerpts of which were published on the presidency Twitter feed

Aoun said if Lebanon failed to form a government it was “going to hell.”

Asked whether there was any hope for breakthrough in cabinet formation, he said “there might be a miracle.”

And Aoun said he proposed canceling Lebanon’s sectarian quotas for sovereign ministries.

His comments followed the country's prime minister-designate who called for cooperation from all sides in the formation of a new government and for efforts to secure the immediate success of a French initiative to lift the country from crisis.
Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis marking the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war. But French efforts to get its fractious leaders to agree a new government to start fixing the problems have yet to bear fruit.
The cabinet formation process has hit a logjam over the demand of Lebanon’s two dominant Shiite parties, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, to name Shiite ministers in cabinet including the finance minister.
All sides should cooperate for the formation of a government of specialists “capable of halting the collapse and starting work to get the country out the crises,” Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said in a statement.
Adib said he would spare no effort “to achieve this goal in cooperation with the president.”
Last week, reports suggested Adib may resign as his efforts floundered. He had proposed switching control of ministries, some of which have been held by the same factions for years.
A senior Lebanese political source said France was still working to try to find a way through the logjam.
Adib is a Sunni Muslim as required by a power-sharing system that parcels out posts according to religious sects. He is backed by former Lebanese prime ministers including Saad Al-Hariri, Lebanon’s leading Sunni.
The standoff spilled into the religious domain on Sunday.
Lebanon’s senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, criticized the demands made by the main Shiite parties without naming them, asking how one sect could demand “a certain ministry.”
This prompted a response from the supreme religious body of Lebanon’s Shiites which said comments by a major religious leader had distorted the truth.

Topics: Lebanon France

Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving

Updated 34 min 24 sec ago
AP

Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving

  • Iran has been steadily breaking restrictions outlined in the 2018 nuclear deal on the amount of uranium it can enrich
  • ‘There is still a broad agreement among the international community that the JCPOA should be preserved’
Updated 34 min 24 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The head of Iran’s nuclear agency said Monday that the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers on his country’s atomic program is struggling since the unilateral US withdrawal, but is still worth preserving.
Ali Akbar Salehi told delegates at a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna that the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has been “caught in a quasi-stalemate situation” since President Donald Trump pulled the US out in 2018.
The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. The remaining world powers in the deal – France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia – have been struggling to offset re-imposed American sanctions.
Iran has been steadily breaking restrictions outlined in the deal on the amount of uranium it can enrich, the purity it can enrich it to, and other limitations in order to pressure those countries to do more.
Salehi, speaking in a video address, said it’s of the “utmost importance” that those countries find a solution to resolve “the difficulties caused by the illegal withdrawal of the US from the deal.”
“There is still a broad agreement among the international community that the JCPOA should be preserved,” he said.
Speaking after Salehi, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette made no reference to the deal, saying only that the “United States remains committed to addressing the threats posed by the nuclear programs of both North Korea and Iran.”
“On top of its horrific record as the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, Iran has a lamentable history of providing only grudging, dilatory, and incomplete cooperation, if at all, with the IAEA. Iran must do more, much more, to ensure both timely and complete compliance with the safeguards obligations,” he said.
The ultimate goal of the JCPOA is to prevent Iran from being able to build a nuclear bomb — something Iran insists it does not want to do.
Though it has broken the pact’s limitations, it still has far less enriched uranium and lower-purity uranium than it had before signing the deal.
It has also continued to allow IAEA inspectors full access to its nuclear facilities, which the world powers still in the deal maintain is reason enough to try and keep it in place.
Iran recently granted the IAEA access to two sites dating from before the deal, which Director General Rafael Grossi said he hoped “will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust.”

Topics: Iran

