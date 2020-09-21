Dubai Police arrest actress for holding birthday parties despite coronavirus measures

You are here

General view of the exterior of the Dubai mall. (Reuters)
DUBAI: An Arab actress has been arrested in Dubai for hosting two birthday parties without adhering to the emirate’s strict coronavirus measures against gatherings.
Dubai Police said the artist was arrested after sharing a Snapchat video of her birthday party alongside her friends and guests, without social distancing and without wearing face masks. Police identified the actress using only her initials.
“The artist, M.H., organized two parties for her birthday in two different restaurants in the emirate in the presence of several people, in violation of the decision issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates No. 38 of 2020,” the police statement said. 
The Attorney General said those who violate precautionary measures will be fined 10,000 dirhams ($2,700) for holding gatherings, meetings or private parties or public parties.
Authorities will also punish the two restaurants that violated the measures for allowing to organize the birthday parties, and not adhering to the precautionary measures against the coronavirus. 

US announces new sanctions on Iran defense ministry and others

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran’s defense ministry and others involved in Tehran’s nuclear and weapons program to support US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by other top members of President Donald Trump’s national security team, also told reporters Washington had imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has forged closer ties between Caracas and Tehran.

