Saudi Arabia to launch app for Umrah pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching an online application that allows citizens, residents, and visitors to apply for Umrah pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the move is part of digitalization efforts undertaken by the Kingdom.
The ministry also released details on how it plans to gradually allow pilgrims to apply and reserve a specific time and date for Umrah in a bid to avoid overcrowding.
The national project aims to save time and reduce costs and burdens on government agencies.
The online process will provide information to complete government procedures, in addition to raising security levels and preserving government documents.
The step comes within measures taken by the ministry to keep pace with the digital transformation under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform program.
It said a total of 54 government agencies are set to benefit from the system.
