You are here

  • Home
  • Sherpa guide who climbed Everest 10 times cremated in Nepal

Sherpa guide who climbed Everest 10 times cremated in Nepal

Buddhist monks perform rituals during the funeral of veteran Nepalese Sherpa guide Ang Rita, at Sherpa Monastery in Katmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ang Rita, who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times has died Monday at age 72 after a long illness. (AP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AP

Sherpa guide who climbed Everest 10 times cremated in Nepal

  • The body of Ang Rita was cremated Wednesday according to Buddhist rituals two days after he died
  • Hundreds lined up at the monastery to pay their last respects, covering the body with the scarf and flowers
Updated 41 sec ago
AP

KATMANDU, Nepal: Hundreds of government officials, mountaineers, fellow Sherpa guides and supporters gathered in Nepal on Wednesday to mourn the veteran guide who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times.
The body of Ang Rita was cremated Wednesday according to Buddhist rituals two days after he died. He was 72 and had been ill with liver and brain diseases for months.
The body wrapped in Buddhist flags, flowers and cream scarf was taken on a decorated truck from the Sherpa Monastery in the outskirts of Katmandu to cremation grounds in the heart of the city.
Hundreds lined up at the monastery to pay their last respects, covering the body with the scarf and flowers. Among them was Nepal’s tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai.
“This is an irreplaceable loss to not just Nepal but also for the entire mountaineering community. He has been the reason for Nepalese mountaineers getting recognition around the world,” said Tika Ram Gurung of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, the umbrella body of Nepalese climbers and guides.
Ang Rita was a national hero known as the “snow leopard” and was among the first Sherpa guides internationally recognized for his mountaineering accomplishments. He struggled with his health and had not climbed since setting the Everest record in 1996.
Several mountaineers have surpassed his record since. Kami Rita, who is not related, has scaled the world’s highest mountain 24 times.
Ang Rita is survived by a daughter and two sons.

Navalny discharged, full recovery ‘possible’: Berlin hospital

Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Navalny discharged, full recovery ‘possible’: Berlin hospital

  • Treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
AFP
BERLIN: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who the West believes was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, has been discharged from hospital after 32 days, the Berlin medical facility treating him said Wednesday.
“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible,” Charite hospital said in a statement.

Latest updates

Sherpa guide who climbed Everest 10 times cremated in Nepal
Navalny discharged, full recovery ‘possible’: Berlin hospital
Google doodle marks Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day
Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia’s 90th national day renews pride 
Sharon Stone, Sarah Paulson talk Netflix horror ‘Ratched’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.