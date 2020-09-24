You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘unlawful assembly’

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘unlawful assembly’

In this file photo taken on July 7, 2019, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on as he confronts police after taking part in a march to the West Kowloon rail terminus against the proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested on September 24, 2020 for “unlawful assembly” related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks, his lawyer said. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘unlawful assembly’

  • The 23-year-old pro-democracy figure said on Twitter he was being held for violating the “draconian anti-mask law”
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested on Thursday in relation to a protest at the height of the city’s pro-democracy unrest last year, his lawyer said.
The detention of the city’s most high-profile dissident is the latest in a string of arrests of government critics and comes after China imposed a sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong in late June.
He was arrested for “unlawful assembly” over a 2019 demonstration against a government ban on face masks that was imposed before the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said.
The 23-year-old pro-democracy figure said on Twitter he was also being held for violating the “draconian anti-mask law,” which has since been ruled unconstitutional.
Wong’s lawyer told AFP he was arrested when he reported to a police station concerning another case against him, for which he is currently on trial.
“Wong is accused of participating in an unlawful assembly on October 5 last year, when hundreds marched to oppose an anti-mask ban the government rolled out,” lawyer Jonathan Man said.
The march that day came after much of the city had ground to a halt with the subway suspended and many shops and malls shuttered following a night of violence.
Hundreds of protesters, almost all masked, staged the unsanctioned demonstration through the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay, a day after the city’s leader Carrie Lam outlawed masks by invoking colonial-era emergency powers not used for half a century.
The act of resistance came after a night of widespread chaos as hardcore protesters trashed dozens of subway stations, vandalized shops with mainland China ties, built fires and blocked roads. Many chanted “No rioters, only tyranny” and other popular protest slogans.
At the time of the march, Hong Kong had already been battered by four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests.

Czech Republic reports 2,309 new coronavirus cases in slight dip

Updated 24 September 2020
Reuters

Czech Republic reports 2,309 new coronavirus cases in slight dip

  • In the past two weeks, Czech infections have been rising at the second fastest rate in Europe
Updated 24 September 2020
Reuters

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic recorded 2,309 new infections in its third highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the figure was down slightly from 2,392 the previous day, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
In the past two weeks, Czech infections have been rising at the second fastest rate in Europe, for a tally of 55,464 cases since the first infections were detected in March.
Authorities have reinstated some measures to rein in the virus, such as mask-wearing and, from Thursday, stricter limits on opening hours for bars.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Czech Republic reports 1,476 new coronavirus cases
World
Czech government orders wearing of face masks indoors as cases spike

Latest updates

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘unlawful assembly’
UK finance minister to provide as much economic support as possible: health minister
Iraqi calligraphy artist Hassan Massoudy’s search for harmony
Unusually heavy rains in Senegal expose big gap in $1.4 billion flood plan
Hong Kong journalists protest new accreditation rules

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.