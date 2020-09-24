You are here

Afghanistan signs $160 million renewable energy deal with US, Turkey and India

110 megawatts will be added to the country's grid. (Shutterstock)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Solar and wind power projects will be developed in Kabul, Balkh and Herat provinces
  • Afghanistan imports 1,200 megawatts of energy from Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
KABUL: Solar photovoltaic and wind power projects signed by Afghanistan under a $160 million international deal on Wednesday evening will add 110 megawatts to the country’s grid in the next 16 months, officials said.

The projects will be developed in Kabul, Balkh and Herat by a local company with partners from Turkey, India and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

“With the implementation of these projects, we will not only witness improvement in the energy sector, but (in other areas) as energy is the basic need for the improvement of other sectors,” Lima Khoram, policy and development chief at the Afghan Finance Ministry, told Arab News on Thursday.

“We will also see the development of other major sectors. This is not only good news for the citizens, but for all investors and entrepreneurs too,” she said.

Afghanistan needs to increase access to energy to enable development — and the projects signed on Wednesday are going to be the country’s biggest investment in solar power so far, according to Wahidullah Tawhidi, a spokesman for DABS, the country’s main power producer.

“This will be a highly efficient work for the generating of more electricity in Afghanistan,” he said.

Tawhidi told Arab News that the projects will be developed in partnership with USAID by an Afghan company, a firm from Turkey, and one from India.

One of the projects, a photovoltaic station designed to produce 40 megawatts of power, will be built in the northern Balkh province, which is the main gateway to Central Asia.

Two plants — one solar and one wind powered with a capacity of 25 megawatts each — will be installed in western Herat province, near the border with Iran Turkmenistan.

The fourth one, a floating solar power station, will be built at Naghlu dam, east of Kabul.

Afghanistan currently imports 1,200 megawatts of energy from Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan as it can only generate 400 megawatts from its dams.

The country, whose infrastructure has been destroyed by decades of conflict, requires 7,500 megawatts for its nearly 33 million population to have access to electricity.

The lack of security in recent years caused many businesses to flee Afghanistan so the renewable energy agreement is expected to encourage more foreign investment.

Talha Hidayat, director general for public-private partnership at the Finance Ministry, said that 16 projects worth $3.1 billion, which include two power dams and involve the agricultural and telecommunications sectors, were ready for investment.

“Feasibility studies are finalized. We will announce it for open competition. Currently nine national and international firms have shown interest,” he said.
 

‘Growing momentum’ behind efforts to limit carbon emissions: IEA

Updated 24 September 2020
Frank Kane

‘Growing momentum’ behind efforts to limit carbon emissions: IEA

  • Global investment in CCUS techniques — which Saudi Arabia has placed at the center of its energy transition strategy — has already reached $4 billion this year,
Updated 24 September 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: There is “growing momentum” to global efforts to accelerate carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) techniques to help the world meet increasingly urgent climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, said global investment in CCUS techniques — which Saudi Arabia has placed at the center of its energy transition strategy — has already reached $4 billion this year, and will likely increase as pressure to meet international standards on greenhouse gas emissions intensifies.

“If oil- and gas-producing countries like Saudi Arabia make a big push for CCUS, it’s more than welcome,” he added.

“The issue is whether these technologies will reduce emissions in a timely and significant manner.”

Birol was speaking at a virtual event to mark the publication of an IEA report titled “CCUS in clean energy transitions,” which calls for a “profound transformation in the way we produce and use energy that can only be achieved through a broad suite of strategies.” He said: “We love energy, but we don’t like emissions. Energy is good, emissions are bad.”

The Kingdom’s energy strategy, which seeks to promote technologies and processes that actually remove carbon from the circular economy, will be on show at a virtual meeting of G20 energy ministers organized in Riyadh next Sunday.

Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman is expected to focus on the Kingdom’s efforts to develop technologies that eliminate carbon from the atmosphere, either storing it securely or using it in other industrial processes.

Birol said oil and gas producers have to manage a strategy that reconciles the requirements of their economies with long-term climate targets.

“It’s a very important task to see a marriage between the availability of energy and the need to reach target goals,” he added.

The IEA event was opened by Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, which this week launched an energy program called Longship, named after the Viking raiding boats that Solberg said were the leading technology of their day.

The project aims to cut emissions in oil-exporting Norway and other countries, and invest in CCUS technologies.

The IEA said CCUS will form a “key pillar of efforts to put the world on the path to net-zero emissions.”

CCUS techniques are already in use in Saudi Arabia at several of its oil-production facilities, and new megaprojects such as Neom will aim to achieve “carbon balance,” partly through the use of clean hydrogen as an alternative to traditional hydrocarbon fuels, as well as other forms of renewable energy.

