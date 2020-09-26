France to continue pressure on China over Muslim Uighur minority

You are here

France, along with its EU partners, had spoken out repeatedly to strongly condemn situation regarding the treatment of Muslim minorities in China. (File/AFP)
  • China is facing growing criticism over its persecution of some Muslim minority groups
  • France has called for the closure of internment camps in Xinjiang
DUBAI: France will continue to pressure China on the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority and call for the closure of internment camps in Xinjiang, the French foreign ministry said
China is facing growing criticism over its persecution of some Muslim minority groups. The Uighurs are the largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang, followed by Kazakhs.
“We have called for the closing of the internment camps in Xinjiang and the dispatch of an international mission of independent observers under the supervision of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to investigate on the ground and report objectively on the facts,” Agnes Von Der Muhll, the spokesperson for the ministry, told a press briefing on Friday.
Muhll added that France, along with its EU partners, had spoken out repeatedly to strongly condemn this “unacceptable” situation.
“France will remain active in this regard, both in its bilateral contacts with Chinese officials and within the UN, notably before the Human Rights Council,” she said, adding that Paris will continue to support this demand ahead of the EU-China dialogue on human rights by the end of the year.
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Paris’ stand during his speech before the UN General Assembly earlier this week. 
“Fundamental rights are not a Western idea that one could oppose as an interference,” Macron said. “These are the principles of our organization, enshrined in texts that the member states of the United Nations have freely consented to sign and to respect.”
A UN committee heard in August 2018 that up to one million Uighurs and other Muslim groups were being detained in the western Xinjiang region and purportedly undergoing “re-education” programs.
The claims were made by rights groups, but China has denied the allegations. Beijing said it was responding to “ethnic separatism and violent terrorist criminal activities.”

The Xinjiang region in China's far west has had a long history of discord between the authorities and the indigenous ethnic Uighur population.
In October 2018, the top official in Xinjiang said “vocational education” centers had been set up and were proving effective in staving off terrorism.
However, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said earlier this week that there were 380 suspected detentions camps in the Xinjiang region.
Human Rights Watch said the Uighur people were subjected to intense surveillance and were made to give DNA samples. Rights groups said those interned in camps were made to learn Mandarin Chinese and criticize or renounce their faith.

  • Modi said India was moving ahead with Phase 3 clinical trials
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres has been pushing for a “people’s vaccine” that is available and affordable everywhere
NEW YORK: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged at the United Nations on Saturday that his country’s vaccine production capacity would be made available globally to fight the COVID-19 crisis.
“As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today,” Modi said in a pre-recorded speech to the UN General Assembly. “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.”
Modi said India was moving ahead with Phase 3 clinical trials — the large-scale trials considered the gold standard for determining safety and efficacy — and would help all countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines.
Modi said in August that India was ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists gave the go-ahead.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has been pushing for a “people’s vaccine” that is available and affordable everywhere and expressed concern on Tuesday that some countries were “reportedly making side deals exclusively for their own populations.”
“Such ‘vaccinationalism’ is not only unfair, it is self-defeating. None of us is safe until all of us are safe. Everybody knows that,” he told the General Assembly
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the General Assembly on Friday: “Whoever finds the vaccine must share it.”
“Some might see short- term advantage, or even profit,” Morrison said. “But I assure you to anyone who may think along those lines, humanity will have a very long memory and be a very, very severe judge.
“Australia’s pledge is clear: if we find the vaccine we will share it. That’s the pledge we all must make,” Morrison said.
Pope Francis told the United Nations on Friday that the poor and weakest members of society should get preferential treatment when a coronavirus vaccine is ready.
India, the world’s second most populous country after China, has recorded more than 5.8 million cases of COVID-19, second only behind the United States.
Its death toll as of this week was more than 90,000 and it has consistently reported the highest tally of daily cases anywhere in the world as a dense population and often rudimentary health care infrastructure hamper attempts to control the pandemic.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Narendra Modi UN General Assembly (UNGA) UNGA 2020

