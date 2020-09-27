You are here

Lebanese politician Bassil infected with coronavirus

Gebran Bassil, a Lebanese politician and head of the Free Patriotic movement, talks during an interview with Reuters in Sin-el-fil, Lebanon July 7, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Updated 27 September 2020
Reuters

Lebanese politician Bassil infected with coronavirus

  • Bassil is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a former foreign minister who heads the country’s largest Christian political bloc
  • He discovered he was infected on Saturday after several tests
Updated 27 September 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Leading Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil has been infected with a “mild” case of the coronavirus, his party said, as cases surge throughout the country.
Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a former foreign minister who heads the country’s largest Christian political bloc, discovered he was infected on Saturday after several tests, a statement released by his party said.
“Bassil wanted to issue this statement to inform all those he was recently in contact with, as they could not all be contacted individually, and to apologize for not knowing in advance about the matter,” the Free Patriotic Movement said in the statement.
Bassil will self-quarantine and work remotely, the statement, which did not specify when Bassil last met with the 85-year-old Aoun, said. Lebanon’s leading politicians have been meeting frequently in recent weeks amid efforts to form a new government.
The country has seen a spike in coronavirus infections following a devastating Aug. 4 port blast. On Saturday, the country registered a record 1,280 new daily infections. The virus has killed at least 340 people.

Jordan’s monarch dissolves parliament in preparation for November election

Updated 48 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan’s monarch dissolves parliament in preparation for November election

Updated 48 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah dissolved parliament on Sunday, officials said, which under constitutional rules means the government must resign within a week, paving the way for elections in November.
In July, Jordan's electoral commission set Nov. 10 as the date for parliamentary elections after the monarch called for countrywide polls to be held at the end of the parliament's four-year term.

