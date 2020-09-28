You are here

  • Home
  • Ankara meddling in South Caucasian conflict sparks wide criticism

Ankara meddling in South Caucasian conflict sparks wide criticism

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with top military officials in Yerevan on September 27, 2020. Arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 accused each other of initiating deadly clashes that claimed at least 23 lives over a decades-long territorial dispute and threatened to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nr29z

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Ankara meddling in South Caucasian conflict sparks wide criticism

  • Turkey, under the leadership of Recept Tayyip Er4dogan, is also blamed for meddling in Syria, Iraq and Libya
  • Syrian mercenaries reportedly recruited with the help of Turkish intelligence agency
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Amid the rising escalation of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ankara has offered its full diplomatic support to Baku.
This is along with widespread reports that it has arranged a flow of Syrian jihadists to the Azeri territories via Turkey to boost its regional partner’s military resilience during the clashes.
However, after its controversial meddling in Syria, Iraq and Libya, its active engagement in a conflict in the South Caucasus has sparked criticism about how far Ankara can go to expand its regional ambitions.
“We strongly condemn the Armenian attack that caused civilian losses and that is a clear violation of international law. Turkey fully supports Azerbaijan. We’ll stand with it anyway it wishes,” read a Turkish Foreign Ministry’s statement on Sept. 27.
Armenian officials have long claimed that some Turkish troops remained in Azerbaijan recently after they went there for joint drilling activities.
Sources from the Syrian National Army (SNA) reportedly announced that up to 1,000 jihadists were deployed to Azerbaijan as mercenaries, while sources from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia reported that hundreds of Syrian mercenaries were moved through Turkey’s southeastern province of Kilis.
Hikmet Durgun, a Turkish journalist, claimed that these SNA militants would be deployed toward Nagorno Karabakh, a disputed landlocked region in the South Caucasus.
Sources reached by Arab News also claimed that some of the mercenaries were drawn from Turkish-backed factions on the Libyan battleground.
Syrian mercenaries are said to be recruited through the intermediary of the Turkish intelligence agency with a promised monthly wage of $2,000 each, and have been transported via Turkish military cargo planes to the Azeri cities of Ganja and Baku using the airspace of Georgia.
“About a month ago, rumors spread on WhatsApp among SNA fighters that they can register to go to Azerbaijan. Many registered over WhatsApp, others apparently through offices in the Turkish-controlled areas. The fighters registered due to the enticing rumored salaries of $2K-$2.5K,” Elizabeth Tsurkov, a fellow at the Center for Global Policy, tweeted.

HIGHLIGHT

Armenian officials have long claimed that some Turkish troops remained in Azerbaijan recently after they went there for joint drilling activities.

Idlib post, a local news site in the Syrian Idlib province, also confirmed with a photo that a group of 300 fighters of the Syrian National Army left from the Syrian territories in the countryside of Aleppo to Azerbaijan via Turkey.
Award-winning journalist Lindsey Snell claimed that they were mainly selected from the Hamza division, a Syrian rebel group in northwestern Syria that has cooperated, as a proxy force, with the Turkish Armed Forces in military operations in northern Syria.
In the meantime, the official visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Ankara on Sunday was abruptly canceled.
Paul Antonopoulos, a regional expert, expects that Sunday’s clashes will end in a cease-fire after pressure from the EU, Russia, and perhaps even the US, to end hostilities.
“Armenia is a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Eurasian military alliance led by Russia. This would likely deter Turkey from directly intervening militarily and thus the conflict will be contained between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he told Arab News.
Meanwhile, Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, urged the international community to “use all of its influence to halt any possible interference by Turkey, which will ultimately destabilize the situation in the region.” He also said that Turkey’s behavior could have destructive consequences for the South Caucasus and neighboring regions.
Antonopoulos thinks that there is strong evidence that Turkey has transferred militants from northern Syria to Azerbaijan, and will likely use this proxy force in the same way that they were used in Libya.
“Turkey will unequivocally support Azerbaijan in every possible way they can bar a direct military intervention. Turkey’s strong diplomatic support for Azerbaijan will continue, as well as material and intelligence aid,” he said. “I would estimate that when there is enough international pressure to end the hostilities, Russia and Turkey will mediate together to bring a temporary end to the hostilities.”
Joseh Borrell Fontelles, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, spoke to ministers in Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday evening to urge an immediate cease-fire and called them to return to the negotiation table.
However, some pro-government journalists in Turkey called for the use of military force against Armenia to protect Azeri interests.
Ibrahim Karagul, the chief editor of one of the key pro-government newspapers, Yenisafak, advised the dropping of a “missile in the middle of Yerevan” to show Turkish solidarity for Azerbaijan, adding: “In this way, we can build a Caucasus Islam Army within 100 years.”

 

Topics: South Caucasian Azerbaijan Armenia Turkey

Related

World
US Secretary of State Pompeo to back Greece amid tension with Turkey
Exclusive
World
Turkey’s behavior in region is ‘explosive and dangerous’ to its neighbors, says Cypriot envoy

Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack

A Lebanese army soldier stands on guard by a tracked-vehicle, near a scooter that was used by armed assailants in an overnight attack that killed army soldiers, north of Tripoli on Sunday. AFP
Updated 28 September 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack

  • President Michel Aoun condemns terrorist attack; salutes ‘martyrs’ and their fight against assailants
Updated 28 September 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Two Lebanese soldiers were killed early Sunday at their barracks, hours after security forces had attacked a terror cell on the border with Syria.
The Lebanese army said that on Sunday at 1 a.m. terrorists in a car had opened fire on guards at an army post in Arman-Miniyeh, which is north of Beirut.
The guards responded by returning fire. The gunfight killed two soldiers and one of the attackers, while the remaining assailants fled.
The army, in another statement, said: “The terrorist Omar Burais, who was on a motorcycle, attempted to enter an army post in Arman in Miniyeh and the guards stopped him, which led to his immediate death. Upon examination of the terrorist’s body, hand grenades and an explosive belt, which he intended to detonate inside the post, were found in his possession. A military expert worked to dismantle the explosive belt and detonate it.”
Army units raided places that Burais used to visit and they arrested five of his relatives, including uncles and cousins.
The army mourned the soldiers killed in the attack: Cpl. Mohammed Khaled Al-Nashar and Cpl. Ahmed Khaled Saqr.
The attack followed an operation from the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces against terrorists in the northern border region of Wadi Khaled.
The division said it had identified and tracked down the people responsible for last month’s Kaftoun-Koura assault, which killed three municipal guards in the town, and it emerged that the perpetrators were part of a cell working for Daesh in Lebanon.
“As a result of the efforts, the Information Division managed to identify all the terrorist group’s members, who were more than 15 and worked under the command of a Syrian (M.H.), and arrested three of them,” it added. “On Sept. 26, the Information Division identified the whereabouts of the terrorist group’s members in Wadi Khaled, and they were in a secluded house. A security operation was carried out by the division’s Strike Force to besiege the house.”
The division said that members of the terrorist group started shooting at the security forces. Security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire led to the killing of 13 terrorists and 15 arrests.
Local media later reported that only nine terrorists were killed and that they were all wearing explosive belts.

FASTFACT

The terrorist attack followed an operation from the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces against terrorists in the northern border region of Wadi Khaled.

The security operation took place between Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.
A teacher from a school in Wadi Khaled said that some of his former students were among the dead. The teacher, who asked not to be named, said that the house where the terrorists were staying was only 250 meters from a Lebanese army checkpoint.
He remarked that the area was not suspicious at all and that the young men, who were residents of the area, used to go to local cafes. They played football with two young Syrian men who had fled to Lebanon a decade ago and grown up among the Lebanese.
He said that those who were killed were aged between 17 and 24. They included Ahmed Ismail, Mohammed Al-Hassan, Mohammed Al-Halabi, and Mohammed Al-Asaad.
“Wadi Khaled has been housing 70,000 Syrian refugees since the crisis started in Syria, and they have been among us for about 10 years,” the teacher told Arab News. “Their children grew up with our children, and the young men did not show terrorist tendencies. They behaved in a very normal way. They had some extremism-tainted ideas, but we never saw them do anything suspicious. This is very strange. We trust the security services, and they may have information that we do not have.”
Lebanese President Michel Aoun condemned the terrorist attack against the army post in Miniyeh. He saluted “the two martyrs” who were killed in the attack and their fight with their comrades against the perpetrator.
A statement from Baabda Palace said that the terrorist group had infiltrated the area through the Syrian border.
The security operation and the terrorist attack coincided with the opening of the general amnesty file, which is scheduled to be discussed by Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday.
Political parties have objected to the approval of this amnesty for Islamist detainees, who have not been tried for many years.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Update
Middle-East
Macron accuses Lebanon leaders of betrayal over government failure
Middle-East
Lebanon says 9 Daesh-linked suspects killed in hunt for ‘terrorists’

Latest updates

Ankara meddling in South Caucasian conflict sparks wide criticism
Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: NY Times
Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack
Sudan needs ‘deep’ debate before any Israel deal: PM
2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.