You are here

  • Home
  • Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

Transport for London two years ago rejected Uber’s application for a new license, citing several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5y3pp

Updated 28 September 2020
AP

Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

  • Uber was allowed to continue operating while the appeal was underway
Updated 28 September 2020
AP

LONDON: Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license.
The US company had challenged Transport for London’s decision in late 2019 not to renew its private hire vehicle (PHV) operating license over safety concerns involving imposter drivers.
“Despite their historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV operator’s license,” Deputy Chief Magistrate Tanweek Ikram wrote in his decision.
Uber was allowed to continue operating while the appeal was underway. The decision came after a four-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
Transport for London had decided two years ago to reject Uber’s application for a new license, citing several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk. The regulator noted, among other things, that unauthorized drivers were able to carry out thousands of rides by uploading their photos to other driver accounts.

Topics: Uber London

Related

Business & Economy
Inside London ganglands, where Uber drivers run a deadly gauntlet
Business & Economy
Uber names new UK boss as it battles to keep London license

Japan receives first shipment of blue ammonia from Saudi Aramco, SABIC

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

Japan receives first shipment of blue ammonia from Saudi Aramco, SABIC

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

JAPAN: Saudi Aramco and Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ) announced the first shipment of blue ammonia from Saudi Arabia to Japan on Sunday.

The shipment, which was in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), contained forty tons of high-grade blue ammonia, and is meant for use in zero-carbon power generation.

Saudi Aramco said in a statement that shipping challenges were overcome with 30 tons of CO2 captured during the process designated for use in methanol production at one of SABIC’s facilities and another 20 tons of captured CO2 being used for enhanced oil recovery at Aramco’s field.

Mitsubishi Corporation, which is representing IEEJ’s study team, is working with SABIC to monitor the transport logistics in partnership with JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co and UBE Industries.

“The shipment is considered the first around the world, and it represents a crucial opportunity for Aramco to introduce hydrocarbons as a reliable and affordable source of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia,” said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer, Saudi Aramco, according to Saudi media.

Fahad Al-Sherehy, SABIC’s Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Carbon Management, also said: “At SABIC, we can economically leverage our existing infrastructure for hydrogen and ammonia production with CO2 capture. Our experience in the full supply chain along with integrated petrochemicals facilities will play an important role in providing the world with the blue ammonia.”

Ammonia can help supply the world’s increasing demand for energy through reliable and sustainable methods. 

The Saudi-Japan blue ammonia supply network involved a full value chain; including the conversion of hydrocarbons to hydrogen and then to ammonia, as well as the capture of associated carbon dioxide emissions.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign new agreements
Saudi Arabia
Japan and Saudi Arabia share a common vision

Latest updates

Journalist: BBC tried to silence me over Syria mortar attack
Saudi Arabia to develop tourism projects with local banks
Al-Nassr on target for first Asian crown
Saudi Arabia says escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is "worrying"
Ashrawi urges American Arabs to unify for Palestine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.