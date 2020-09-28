Kim Kardashian slams Turkey for fueling Azerbaijan conflict with Armenia

LONDON: Kim Kardashian West has condemned Azerbaijan over fighting with Armenian forces in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The reality TV star criticized Turkey’s involvement, accusing Ankara of ending arms and fighters to help the Azeris.
Kardashian West, who is of Armenian decent, called for an end to “all offensive uses of force” against Armenians.
The TV reality star called for cutting all forms of US military aid to the Baku government that she said is being used against Armenians.
She also criticized the Turkish involvement in the crisis, calling upon Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters in support for Baku fighters.
Call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to #Azerbaijan being used against Armenians & warn #Turkey to stop sending arms & fighters to Baku
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020
The actress has in the past repeatedly expressed her pride in her Armenian ancestry. She visited the country in 2019 with her children, and has brought up the topic of the Armenian genocide to White House officials.
Heavy fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared up on Sunday and has killed dozens of fighters and several civilians. The area lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.
Armenia accused Azerbaijan of carrying out military strikes on the area.
The Armenian government declared martial law and called for a total military mobilization in response to the escalating clashes.
The Armenian parliament also accused Turkey for getting involved in the crisis and warned the escalation could pose a threat to regional and global stability.