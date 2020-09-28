Al Arabiya team harassed for covering beIN’s Al-Khelaifi corruption trial

LONDON: Al Arabiya’s Brussels correspondent Noureddine Al-Fridhi and his team were subjected to abuse and harassment while attempting to cover the corruption trial of beIN Sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

In a video published by Al Arabiya, Al-Fridhi can be seen reporting from outside the court in Switzerland when two men standing behind him begin taking pictures and speaking loudly in an attempt to disrupt the coverage.

“As a field correspondent, I’m used to finding difficulties from some people – whether they don’t like television, or they don’t like our television – so I was, let’s say, not impressed at all by those who tried to intimidate myself and the camera woman,” Al-Fridhi told Arab News.

“Even if they tried, they failed because the main issue for me was what was going on inside the trial court which is the FIFA-Gate and the issue of broadcasting rights and the Arab countries situation.”

They also hurled insults and used derogatory terms, Al-Fridhi said, before flashing an image of the Qatari Emir Tamim Al-Thani.

The harassment and disruption had gone on throughout the trial’s coverage, prompting the journalist to hire private security after the Swiss Court Police said the abuse had taken place in a “public space.”

“I was not convinced with the democratic rules they invoked; I was not convinced by their explanation,” Al-Fridhi said, adding that – for the second time in his reporting career that began in 1991 – he relied on private security in order to complete his job; the first time being in Afghanistan.

One of the men seen harassing the team was identified by Al-Fridhi as possibly being a member of Khelaifi’s personal entourage.

“The story changes completely, this isn’t just the sort of provocation you face in a popular suburb in Brussels or any crowded area, this is a bodyguard of an official, a state minister. Mr. Khelaifi is a state minister, he is a very rich businessman, he is the owner of Paris Saint-Germain (French football club), he’s playing a big role in professional football – business and sport.

“How can he allow his bodyguard to behave that way with us? Whatever he thinks of our channel, he is free, but we were doing only media coverage.”

Veteran journalist Abdel Latif El-Menawy, who was until 2011 the head of news at Egypt’s national broadcaster, condemned the incident, calling the use of any method of harassment of journalists while performing their work as “unacceptable.”

He told Arab News: “The attack on the Al Arabiya team by people affiliated with Qatar and raising the image of the emir of Qatar is an attack on the freedom of the press, Qatar’s responsibility is clear in this incident.”

Paris Saint-Germain president, Al-Khelaifi, and FIFA’s former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke, went on trial in Switzerland on Monday accused of corruption in the attribution of World Cup TV rights.

The two men could each face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

“We know FIFA is a business association, bringing in more than $1 billion income yearly, but you have to think about how there are hundreds and hundreds of millions – if we only speak about the Arab countries – who love football and love to watch the World Cup and for some reason they cannot have that,” Al-Fridhi said.

“I don’t accept that. Football is not only about business and the players in the stadium, football is a very social event, maybe the most social event in a country or a society – mainly the World Cup.”

Al-Khelaifi is charged with inciting Valcke to commit “aggravated criminal mismanagement.”

According to the prosecution, the case relates to a meeting on Oct. 24, 2013 at the French headquarters of beIN, when Al-Khelaifi allegedly promised to buy a villa in Sardinia for 5 million euros ($5.9 million), granting its exclusive use to Valcke.

Al-Khelaifi, who has denied the charges, was then to hand the property over to the Frenchman two years later under certain conditions.

In February of this year, Britain’s The Times revealed how Al-Khelaifi had agreed to offer FIFA more than $1 million dollars in Swiss francs as part of a settlement deal to push the body to drop its bribery complaint.