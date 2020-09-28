Choueiri Group says proud of results as partnership with MBC Group ends

DUBAI: The Choueiri Group CEO has said he is proud of the results his company achieved with MBC Group as they end their partnership after 16 years.
MBC announced earlier this month that its advertising partnership with Arabian Media Services (AMS), a Choueiri subsidiary, had come to an end.
“We are proud of the mutual trust, record growth and shared successes with MBC Group, over nearly 16 years of sustained growth, across all MBC channels, platforms and offerings,” Choueiri Group CEO and chairman Pierre Choueiri said on Monday.
Their partnership started in 2005 and will come to an end at the end of the year.
“Our journey has been paved with challenges, opportunities, great achievements and tangible results. We obviously have a lot of gratitude and appreciation to MBC,” Choueiri added.
MBC, considered the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa, announced it would be launching an in-house commercial advertising and sales unit.
The new MBC Media Services will be majority controlled by MBC Group and will begin operations at the start of the new year.
Going forward, Choueiri said he is “optimistic, or rather bullish about the future,” especially in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
“We are currently assessing new partnerships with top industry players across the advertising, media and entertainment spectrum,” he said.
