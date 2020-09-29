Kate Beckinsale matches Georges Chakra gown with custom mask

DUBAI: Actors, models and socialites brought their fashion A-game to this year’s Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco this week.

Hosted by the Monégasque Royal Family, Prince Albert II and his glamorous wife, Princess Charlene, the event brought together a host of A-listers on the terraces of the Opera Monaco to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems for the future of humanity.

Among the guests in attendance was British actress and model Kate Beckinsale, who turned heads wearing a gown from Beirut-based designer Georges Chakra. The white gown, which was plucked from the designer’s Fall 2019 couture collection, featured a one-shoulder cut with an asymmetric cape, as well as dazzling gold embellishment.







The British actress wore a Georges Chakra gown at the 2020 Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. Getty Images



When it came to her hair, Beckinsale opted to pull it back into a voluminous updo letting loose a few face-framing strands. As for her makeup, the 47-year-old kept it simple, going for a sun-kissed complexion, a golden smokey eye and pink lipstick.

The mother-of-one accessorized her show-stopping look with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings by Anabela Chan.

As one of the first major international red carpet events to take place after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in early spring, guests had to be extra cautious. Attendees all arrived at the socially-distanced event wearing facemasks.







The “Underworld: Evolution” star paired her couture gown with a matching custom mask. AFP





However, for Beckinsale, her choice of facemask wasn’t just about safety, hygiene and comfort, but an extension of her glamorous outfit. The “Underworld: Evolution” star had the Lebanese couturier custom-make a face mask out of the same material as her red carpet dress. The cloth mask even featured the same gold sequin detailing as the dress.

Other guests at the gala included British singer Sting, who was the evening’s honoree, joining previous recipients Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and Robert Redford.







Former “X Factor” winner Leona Lewis took to the stage to perform. AFP



Hollywood stars Helen Mirren, Sienna Miller, Johnny Depp and Rebel Wilson, model Alton Mason and designer Tommy Hilfiger were also at the event in Monaco. Meanwhile, former “X Factor” winner Leona Lewis took to the stage to perform.

Funds raised to-date support marine conservation programs, the expansion of protected areas and efforts to combat ocean acidification and plastic pollution.