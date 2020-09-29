You are here

Singapore Airlines drops ‘flights to nowhere’ after outcry

Environmental activists had voiced opposition to Singapore Airlines launching ‘flights to nowhere’ saying they would encourage ‘carbon-intensive travel for no good reason.’ (AFP)
Updated 29 September 2020
AFP

  • Several carriers have been offering short flights that start and end at the same airport to raise cash
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it had scrapped plans for “flights to nowhere” aimed at boosting its coronavirus-hit finances after an outcry over the environmental impact.
With the aviation industry in deep crisis, several carriers – including in Australia, Japan and Taiwan – have been offering short flights that start and end at the same airport to raise cash.
They are designed for travel-starved people keen to fly at a time of virus-related restrictions, and have proved surprisingly popular.
But Singapore’s flag carrier – which has grounded nearly all its planes and cut thousands of jobs – said it had ditched the idea following a review.
The carrier has come up with alternative ideas to raise revenue, including offering customers tours of aircraft and offering them the chance to dine inside an Airbus A380, the world’s biggest commercial airliner.
Environmental activists had voiced opposition to Singapore Airlines launching “flights to nowhere,” with group SG Climate Rally saying they would encourage “carbon-intensive travel for no good reason.”
“We believe air travel has always caused environmental harm, and it is now an opportune moment for us to think seriously about transitions instead of yearning to return to a destructive status quo.”
The airline said earlier this month it was cutting about 4,300 jobs, or 20 percent of its workforce, the latest carrier to make massive layoffs.
The International Air Transport Association estimates that airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion this year.
The group also forecasts that global air traffic is unlikely to return to pre-coronavirus levels until at least 2024.

Coronavirus Singapore Airlines

Saudi Arabia strengthens position as world’s largest Islamic finance market

Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia strengthens position as world’s largest Islamic finance market

  • Moody’s anticipates a shift to more Shariah-compliant finance over the next 12-18 months as corporates and households increasingly use Islamic products
  • VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s Ashraf Madani: A comprehensive set of Islamic finance regulations have spurred Saudi banks to issue sukuk
Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Islamic financing in Saudi Arabia will reach around 80 percent of system-wide loans in the next 12-18 months according to a report from Moody’s.
That compares to 78 percent of loans in the Kingdom in 2019 and 70 percent in 2013, the credit ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday.
Moody’s anticipates a shift to more Shariah-compliant finance over the next 12-18 months as corporates and households increasingly use Islamic products, even as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis cause economic challenges.
Saudi Arabia had total Islamic finance assets of $339 billion as of March 2020, leaving Malaysia in a distant second  place with $145 billion.
“A comprehensive set of Islamic finance regulations have spurred Saudi banks to issue sukuk, Islamic products are now listed on the main market, and an Islamic mortgage refinancing businesshas been established,” said Ashraf Madani, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s.
The industry will further benefit from increased government sukuk issuance, potentially rising foreign investment supported by more lenient entry rules and deepening capital markets, Moody’s said.
A wave of mergers and acquisitions across the region is also accelerating the penetration of Islamic finance.

