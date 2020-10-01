You are here

  • Home
  • Cinemas in Indian state to reopen in defiance of national COVID-19 lockdown

Cinemas in Indian state to reopen in defiance of national COVID-19 lockdown

Cinema halls and open-air theaters in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal will be back in business from Thursday in defiance of a national lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ny53

Updated 01 October 2020
Subhash K Jha

Cinemas in Indian state to reopen in defiance of national COVID-19 lockdown

  • West Bengal CM’s ‘return to normalcy’ decision slammed as ‘lethal populist anarchic move’
Updated 01 October 2020
Subhash K Jha

PATNA: Cinema halls and open-air theaters in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal will be back in business from Thursday in defiance of a national lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The directive, which flouts the lockdown imposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in March, was issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Her decision “to return to normalcy” will be extended to include music, dance, and magic shows from next month.

In a tweet, Banerjee, who heads the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), said: “To return to normalcy, jatras (Bengali folk theater), plays, open-air theaters, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital, and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from Oct. 1, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks, and compliance to precautionary protocols.”

The move has angered some lawmakers in the central government in New Delhi.

Babul Supriyo, an actor-singer and the BJP’s Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, told Arab News: “Her (Banerjee’s) latest move to re-open movie theaters at a time when all major public events across the world, including Wimbledon (UK tennis tournament), have been called off, is an illustration of Ms. Banerjee’s myopic politics, a cheap exercise of vote politics. There should be a limit to how far a politician should bend for votes.”

Supriyo, a long-standing opponent of the CM, said her decision was a “lethal populist anarchic move.”

He added: “This is nothing but an unleashing of anarchy. Mamata Banerjee has been in denial about the COVID-19 outbreak even when the number of casualties and infections was surging in West Bengal. As far as she is concerned the coronavirus is a myth.”

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal had reached 253,768 with 4,899 deaths reported.

However, authorities are expecting thousands of Bengalis to converge for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in October, one of the most important events on the state’s calendar, when people step out of their homes in all their finery. A visit to the cinema during the Hindu festival is an essential part of celebrations for a majority of the 90 million people in the state.

The re-opening of movie theaters is, therefore, being seen by some as a populist vote-seeking move to please the festive Bengali populace, despite the risk of fueling the spread of COVID-19.

“For Mamata, who is struggling to hold on to her position as the most powerful politician in West Bengal, the opening of cinema halls is a sign of solidarity with ground-level workers in Bengal’s film industry who are struggling to keep their kitchen fires burning,” Prosenjit Chatterjee, 58, a legendary actor with nearly 400 Bengali and Hindi films to his credit, told Arab News.

While all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safety at cinemas when they reopen, with only 50 tickets being issued per show for halls often capable of seating between 200 and 300 people, Banerjee’s decision has been criticized by members of her own party.

Indian film actress, Moon Moon Sen, of the TMC, told Arab News: “We have rampant community spread in half the world while people in parts of India are walking around on the streets without masks as if COVID-19 doesn’t exist. Aviation is so hard hit we don’t know whether the flights are coming or going. Given the scenario, does it matter if movie theaters open or not?”

Supriyo said it was unlikely that the BJP would follow Banerjee’s lead to reopen cinemas in other states.

“There’s no way the BJP government will allow movie theaters to reopen until the pandemic subsides. I am in consultation with my party’s senior leaders. We’ve decided to file a PIL (public interest litigation) against her (Banerjee) for deciding to reopen movie theaters from Oct. 1,” he said.

Senior officials at the Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday declined to comment on the move but a number of leading Bengal movie industry figures expressed relief at the CM’s ruling.

“To be honest, I am relieved, and so is the rest of the Bengal film industry. Technicians of the Bengal film and television industry were on the verge of starvation because of COVID-19,” Chatterjee said.

He added that the Durga Puja festival was a time when people “need to make money to be able to buy new clothes and to renovate and decorate their homes. Ms. Bannerjee has done the right thing. We know it is a tough time and a dangerous move. But if we can manage to reopen movie theaters without a surge in the pandemic, it would be a blessing. Many livelihoods depend on the film industry.”

One of Bengal’s most successful film directors, Srijit Mukherji, agreed but expressed cautious optimism about the commercial viability of opening cinemas to a limited number of people.

“It’s a welcome move. However, the rider that this move comes with — that there can only be 50 people in a movie theater — limits the commercial potential of medium- and large-budget films severely. However, something is better than nothing. This is the beginning,” he said.

“By following the COVID-19 guidelines we can hope that movie-theater attendance will eventually be normalized,” added the 43-year-old director of award-winning Bengali films such as “Baishe Srabon,” “Hemlock Society,” “Jaatishwar,” and “Gumnaami.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s coronavirus infections surge to 6.23 million
World
Taj Mahal reopens even as India coronavirus cases soar

COVID-19 vaccine will not end the pandemic on its own, experts warn

Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19 vaccine will not end the pandemic on its own, experts warn

  • Newly published report cautions that potential limits to effectiveness mean other precautionary measures will be needed for some time
  • The availability, long-term safety and effectiveness of vaccines will have to be closely monitored, along with any changes to the coronavirus
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The development of a COVID-19 vaccine will not, on its own, end the coronavirus threat, experts have warned. As a result, other preventative and precautionary measures will still be required for a time after a vaccine becomes available.

In a report published on Thursday, a multidisciplinary group convened by the Royal Society, called Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics, reiterated that initial vaccines might only be partially effective, might not work for everyone and might provide only short-term immunity.

It added that potential problems with manufacture, distribution and public acceptance might also be anticipated.

Dr Fiona Culley of the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, one of the lead authors of the report, said that although a vaccine is viewed by many as a way to end the pandemic, people need to be more realistic in their expectations.

“The path to successful vaccines is filled with potential problems in finding vaccines that will work effectively in the ways we need, and in being able to roll them out,” she said. “Planning now for the different scenarios that might play out will give us the best chance of taking rapid advantage of any vaccines that are proven to be safe and effective.

Scientists have made great progress in vaccine development in a relatively short time through international collaborations. More than 200 potential vaccines are being developed and a number of trials are in advanced stages worldwide.

The report said that when effective and safe vaccines are developed, global coordination of purchases, production and distribution will needed.

It added that the availability, long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be monitored closely, and financial support maintained for the development of a second generation of vaccines.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, must also be closely monitored for mutations that might make it resistant to vaccines, the report said.

It also advised that global collaboration on investment in research, training and the infrastructure needed to deliver vaccine programs be maintained to ensure the international community is fully prepared for future pandemics.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
First coronavirus vaccine will not stop infections, scientists warn
World
US company hopeful of UK trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest updates

IMF pushes for sovereign debt rules shakeup
Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 bln to cope with COVID cash crunch
H&M to close stores as Covid-19 pushes shoppers online
US defense chief’s rare Algeria visit points to Sahel region threats
COVID-19 vaccine will not end the pandemic on its own, experts warn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.