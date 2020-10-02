You are here

‘We need better, more resilient, greener cities’

Maimunah Sharif, executive director of UN-Habitat, said, ‘the pandemic targets everyone and exposes the inequalities within cities, regions and around the world.’ (Courtesy UN-Habitat)
Rebecca Anne Proctor 

RIYADH: The coronavirus pandemic has affected populations around the world regardless of their socio-economic situation, which is why all people need to have a voice in decision-making processes, Maimunah Sharif, executive director of United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), believes.

“Collaboration, integration and sharing best practices between cities around the world is very important at the moment, not just on the local level but also at the regional and international level,” Sharif told Arab News during the Urban 20 (U20) mayors summit in Riyadh.

“The Saudi leadership has offered very open, transparent and collaborative discussions,” she said.

“The U20 and G20 are about making the planet a better and more resilient place for everyone.”

In March, when the WHO declared the pandemic, UN-Habitat launched an emergency package that included providing hand-washing stations in its project areas around the world.

“There are 1.8 billion people living in forms of settlements who don’t even have water to drink; how can you ask them to waste water washing their hands?” asked Sharif.

“We are happy that our programs, which cater to 1.3 million people, also attract investment from the private sector.”

She said that UN-Habitat also created a coronavirus response plan for about 72 million people in 62 countries, with 70 percent of the program taking place in vulnerable urban areas such as slums.

“We would like to help people who have been hit hardest, especially women and children,” she said.

However, more needs to be done to bolster local, regional and international policy so that governments are prepared to handle disasters such as the pandemic.

“Now is the time to rethink the state and reorganization of local governance,” she said. “We need to look into how fast a local population can react to the challenges of the pandemic. We are also looking into the rethinking of urban design and planning.

“Our studies at UN-Habitat show that high-density cities are not the only source of problems. We are trying to address poverty and inequality within cities and, lastly, we are looking into how we can reduce the failure of the current urban business model.

“Hopefully, by the end this year we will come up with models for improvement that we can share with cities and with the world.”

The pandemic has exposed inequalities that continue to plague the world, she said.

“Regardless of whether it is a poor or rich country, or whether people are working in rural or city areas, the pandemic targets everyone and exposes the inequalities within cities, regions and around the world,” said Sharif.

“We need to come together to look for the solution. This is a global pandemic; it is not a national pandemic.”

She also highlighted the importance of addressing climate change.

“We now realize that we want nature more than nature wants us,” she said. “We need to build back better, more resilient and greener.

“Before the pandemic we were speaking about the climate emergency. We should not forget it just because we are tackling COVID-19. We need to have a holistic approach in terms of policy. We also need to get the right data to address the many changes that need to be made.” 

Wife of German rapper convicted of terrorism charges

BERLIN: The widow of a German-born rapper who joined Daesh in Syria and was killed in an airstrike was herself convicted Friday of membership in a terrorist organization.
The Hamburg state court sentenced Omaima A., 36, to three years in prison, the dpa news agency reported.
The Hamburg-born woman of Tunisian heritage, whose last name wasn’t provided in line with German privacy laws, was also convicted of failing to properly care for her children, weapons violations and aiding in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl.
The woman followed her first husband to Syria in 2015 and lived in the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa with their three children, according to the court.
After her husband was killed in 2015, she married his friend, German rapper Denis Cuspert, who went by the stage name Deso Dogg before giving up the profession and joining the terrorist organization.
Cuspert, who toured in the US in 2006, lent his voice to record anthems for the militants to use in recruiting videos they circulated online.
The US government designated him a “global terrorist.” The Pentagon initially said in 2015 that Cuspert was killed in an airstrike, but withdrew the claim the following year. In 2018, Daesh announced that Cuspert had been killed in an airstrike in Syria.


By that time, Omaima A. had already returned to Germany.
Germany has been aggressively prosecuting both men and women who have returned after fighting with Daesh or other extremist groups in the Middle East.
On Friday, federal prosecutors said a German woman had been arrested at Frankfurt airport on her return from Syria on allegations she was a member of Daesh.
The suspect, identified only as Kim A., faces charges of membership in a terrorist organization and other crimes.
She’s alleged to have traveled to Syria with her husband, Onur E., in 2014 where both joined Daesh.
Onur E. is said to have undergone military training and then fought against Syrian government troops with the group. He is also alleged to have taught Kim A. how to use an assault rifle.
The two were given homes to live in that Daesh had seized from their rightful owners.
A. fled Syria in 2016, and returned to Germany on Thursday on a flight from Turkey, authorities said.
It was not clear what happened to her husband.

