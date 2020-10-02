You are here

Hindu nationalists lay waste to India's Islamic past

More than 6 million tourists visit Agra every year to see the Taj Mahal. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 02 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

  • Taj Mahal left off tourism advert as historians decry ‘intolerance’ of officials
  • Under the BJP government, cities founded by the Mughals have been renamed
NEW DELHI: India’s ruling party has removed the Taj Mahal from an official tourism advert, in what historians say is an attempt to undermine the country’s Islamic heritage and further sideline its Muslim minority.

The removal of the 17th-century Mughal mausoleum — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — follows the recent erasure of Muslim city and town names in the country.

The tourism department of Uttar Pradesh, where the Taj Mahal is located, used World Tourism Day on Sept. 27 to release a newspaper advertisement with a list of the state’s top 20 tourist attractions. It included Hindu and Buddhist sites, but omitted the world-famous Mughal monument.

“By attacking and undermining Islamic history, the ruling party is trying to put the Indian Muslim minority into oblivion and deny them their civil and political rights, and if possible, their citizenship rights,” Farhat Hasan, a history professor at the University of Delhi, told Arab News.

“In order to deny Muslims their civil and political rights, you also need to deny them their rights over history, and this is what is being done now by undermining the Islamic heritage and undermining their political roles in the present,” Hasan added.

In 2017, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office, the white marble mausoleum built in Agra by emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 was also left out of the official tourism booklet.

According to estimates, more than 6 million tourists visit Agra every year to see the Taj Mahal. In 2018 to 2019, the monument generated a revenue of over $13 million from both foreign and domestic tourists.

However, the tourism department denied it is undermining the Taj Mahal, and said it is trying to promote lesser-known sites.

“You are interpreting it differently. The whole world knows about the Taj Mahal, but we are just keen to promote the lesser known sites,” said Avinash Chandra Mishra, joint secretary of the Uttar Pradesh tourism department. He added that the promotion theme for this year was “rural tourism.”

He added: “People come to India to see the Taj Mahal. But alongside that we want the attention to go to lesser-known places. We know the Taj Mahal is our bread and butter. We cannot forget it. But there are other places also.

“We don’t want tourists to return from the state after seeing only the famous monument,” he said.

But despite these claims, work to erase Islam’s role in India’s heritage remains in full swing, historians warn.

Under the BJP government, cities founded by the Mughals — India’s rulers from the 16th to the 19th century — have been renamed. Allahabad was changed to Prayagraj, while Faizabad was renamed Ayodhya.

In a more recent move, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister changed the name of Agra’s Mughal Museum to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. While proposing the move, he reportedly said: “How can Mughals be our heroes?”

Rajeev Saxena, vice-president of the Tourism Guild of Agra, said: “It’s nothing new. The focus of the present regime is to promote religious sites and religious tourism.”

He added: “When Adityanath said that Mughals can’t be our heroes, it’s understood that the Taj Mahal and Agra would remain out of favor.”

Hasan said there is a “deep misconception” that the Mughal period constituted oppressive Muslim rule in India.

“On the contrary, it was a period when you had the beginning of a conducive and inclusive culture in India, which is actually our greatest achievement in history.

“I think their real problem is that this is the political class that has no sense of history and they are trained to be intolerant. Therefore they lack the vision to rule India,” he added.

Dhirendra K. Jha, a Delhi-based political analyst and author of “Shadow Armies: Fringe Organizations and Foot Soldiers of Hindutva,” said: “The project of the Hindu right-wing is to create division in the society in the name of religion.

“By ignoring Islamic heritage and pushing Muslims to the margin of politics, the whole attempt is to undermine the minorities of India.

“How can you think of ignoring the Taj Mahal, an internationally acclaimed monument. What is happening today is the aberration of history and I don’t think they will succeed in the long run,” he added.

UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
  • European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days
ANKARA: After Ankara announced that it has not published the full number of daily positive COVID-19 cases, European countries have begun revising their travel precautions regarding Turkey.

The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that official figures include only symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Oct. 1: “The Turkish Health Ministry has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way to the definition used by international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, so we have updated our risk assessment for the country.”

Accordingly, Turkish travelers arriving in England and Scotland are obliged to self-isolate for two weeks starting from Oct. 3, officials said as they expanded their COVID-19 quarantine lists.

The penalty for breaching self-isolation rules has also been increased to £10,000 ($13,000).

Other European countries may follow suit over the fear that a huge spike in new cases had been covered up, experts say.

European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days, and do not allow the entry of Turkish citizens unless they have dual citizenship or residency permit.

“From the perspective of European countries, it is totally understandable to protect their own citizens from passengers arriving from risky countries,” Prof. Guner Sonmez, a radiologist from Uskudar University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“However, it is a massive blow for the Turkish travel industry and its economy and could place Turkey among untrustworthy countries.” 

Before the pandemic, Turkey ranked sixth in the world for the number of tourists it attracts, according to the UN World Tourism Organization figures.

Turkey’s divergence from the international norms for calculating its COVID-19 data has created a big concern about the government’s transparency and data processing, according to Dr. Ergin Kocyildirim, who is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

“There are international public health measures especially for airline travel. In these circumstances, any public health data processing or projection are void due to the Turkish data sharing and processing methods,” he said.

Turkey’s official COVID figures have long been disputed by medical organizations and opposition politicians. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey on Sept. 10 was about 20 times more than the official figures, according to a document that was recently revealed by opposition lawmaker Murat Emir.

Kocyildirim thinks that one of the main reasons for the current state of the outbreak in Turkey is the lack of robust data collecting and processing.

“I hope the Turkish Health Minister will apologize for his mistakes and will make a fresh start to create the core level of public trust,” he said.

Prof. Sonmez expects that other countries may also exempt Turkey from their travel corridor amid pandemic restrictions.

“From now on, all official figures are likely to be questioned and will spark concerns about the transparency of health management in Turkey,” he said.

Following Turkey’s announcement, WHO asked for more detailed information from the Turkish Health Ministry, and advised the country to isolate all positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic ones, in order to break the contagion effectively.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) responded to Koca’s revelations by releasing a statement saying, “We have been declaring this for six months. You haven’t run the process transparently. You have hidden the truth. You haven’t prevented the spread of the disease.”

Caghan Kizil, a neuroscience and genetics expert at Dresden University's Faculty of Medicine, noted that the main non-pharmaceutical prevention route for the pandemic is to reduce the community transmission of the virus by isolating all infected individuals and documenting all these cases. 

“As Turkey’s strategy was declared to be documenting only the hospitalized COVID cases, this poses a threat for the control of the pandemic. Asymptomatic cases are capable of spreading the virus, and if these people are not documented or officially listed, the community virus load might be higher than anticipated. This will necessitate measures for other countries to protect themselves and therefore revisit their travel regulations for Turkey,” he told Arab News. 

