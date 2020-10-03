Assouline unveils luxury book dedicated to Lebanese icon Zuhair Murad

DUBAI: Renowned for its luxury coffee table books, publisher Assouline has released its very first edition dedicated to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Known in the fashion industry and in Hollywood for his beaded, extravagant gowns, Murad announced the news on Instagram this week.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our very first Zuhair Murad book published by @Assouline. The book encapsulates the realm of Zuhair Murad Couture over the past decade, displaying the meticulous craftsmanship, the fashion shows, the inspirations stemming from different cultures and eras, the iconic red-carpet moments and more. A big thank you to everyone involved in the creation of this masterpiece.”

Put together by fashion journalists Alexander Fury and Babeth Djian, the book features ethereal photographs of models posing in natural landscapes and against historical backdrops wearing a glittering array of Murad’s often-belted gowns.

“Each piece feels like a personal extension of myself and a display of dedication, talent and skill that fills my atelier,” Murad says in the book.