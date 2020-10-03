You are here

Assouline unveils luxury book dedicated to Lebanese icon Zuhair Murad

Put together by fashion journalists Alexander Fury and Babeth Djian, the book features ethereal photographs of models posing in natural landscapes and against historical backdrops. (Supplied)
Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

Assouline unveils luxury book dedicated to Lebanese icon Zuhair Murad

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Renowned for its luxury coffee table books, publisher Assouline has released its very first edition dedicated to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Known in the fashion industry and in Hollywood for his beaded, extravagant gowns, Murad announced the news on Instagram this week.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our very first Zuhair Murad book published by @Assouline. The book encapsulates the realm of Zuhair Murad Couture over the past decade, displaying the meticulous craftsmanship, the fashion shows, the inspirations stemming from different cultures and eras, the iconic red-carpet moments and more. A big thank you to everyone involved in the creation of this masterpiece.”

Put together by fashion journalists Alexander Fury and Babeth Djian, the book features ethereal photographs of models posing in natural landscapes and against historical backdrops wearing a glittering array of Murad’s often-belted gowns.

“Each piece feels like a personal extension of myself and a display of dedication, talent and skill that fills my atelier,” Murad says in the book.

Latest James Bond caper starring Rami Malek set for release in 2021

Rami Malek plays the villain in the 25th James Bond film. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 October 2020
Associated Press

Latest James Bond caper starring Rami Malek set for release in 2021

Updated 03 October 2020
Associated Press

LONDON: The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of COVID-19 on the theatrical business.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter Friday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.

“No Time To Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the UK and Nov. 20 in the US It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the US shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

In a related move, Universal moved its “F9,” the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise starring Vin Diesel to May 28. Its previous April 2 release date would have put it in direct competition with Bond.

Other major studios have made similar decisions over the past few weeks.

Cinemas remain closed in New York and Los Angeles, two of North America’s biggest markets.

Ticket sales for Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” the first blockbuster to open in theaters worldwide after months of coronavirus-related closures, have not been as strong as hoped for in the US

The Walt Disney Co. last week delayed the planned 2020 releases of a handful of major movies until 2021. They include Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Universal delayed “Candyman” to next year.

Some major releases are still planned for 2020. They include “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was pushed back to Christmas after multiple delays and Kenneth Branagh’s mystery “Death on the Nile.” It is now set for Dec. 18.

