  WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Global focus turns from China to US

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Global focus turns from China to US

Updated 19 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

The global oil market has entered the fourth quarter on a bearish note after a major sell-off following US President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.

Uncertainty about the future of the US elections and the possibility of political chaos in the weeks ahead have had a negative impact on prices especially amid enduring concerns about the effectiveness of a new fiscal stimulus package.

Such worries along with tumbling stock markets distracted the market from a number of oil demand positives emerging from China.

Both international benchmarks fell below the $40 barrier as Brent crude dropped to $39.27 per barrel the lowest since early June and WTI fell to $37.05.

Speculators may have been cheered by the downward movement they wanted to see, but it may be short-lived. For them, the third quarter has been tough and the next three months are likely to be equally challenging as prices remain in a relatively narrow trading range.

It may be that their activity remains muted in order for them to preserve their bonuses which are calculated at year end and reflect their performance during the entire year.

The fourth quarter is also typically when most oil refineries start their fall maintenance season, which has a corresponding seasonal impact on crude oil demand. 

It comes as global refined product supplies are extremely abundant, especially following the steep drop in air travel and ahead of what may be a warm winter. The may put further pressure on refining margins amid much lower demand for so called middle distillates which include diesel and jet kerosene.

As a result, some US and European refiners have idled their crude distillation column (CDU) units to deal with excess diesel and jet kerosene supplies. 

With such an uncertain outlook it remain questionable if demand will return next year to pre-pandemic levels.

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks

Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
AFP

  Trade discussions deadlocked on key areas as Brexit negotiations continue
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “pretty optimistic” a Brexit deal could be reached as he prepared for talks on Saturday with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to determine the next steps in the fraught negotiations.

Johnson told The Daily Telegraph that the prospects of a year-end deal to avoid an abrupt Brexit separation “are very good if everybody just exercises some common sense and looks at the deal that is there to be done.”

The comments came ahead of a videoconference with von der Leyen to take stock of progress made in the latest round of talks.

British and EU negotiators said on Friday that trade discussions remained deadlocked on key areas, with London urging Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging “no-deal” at the end of the year.

Both sides have pinpointed a European summit on Oct. 15 as the latest that an agreement could be reached for it to be ratified in time for it take effect at the end of December. But von der Leyen has already warned against a deal “at any price.”

“This is so difficult, but overall where there is a will there is a way. I think we should intensify the negotiations,” she told reporters after meeting leaders of the 27-member bloc.

After the ninth round of talks in the tortuous process broke up in Brussels, with renewed commitments to find a way out of the impasse, there was clear acknowledgement the clock was ticking. Despite indicating there were signs of agreement in a number of areas, UK negotiator David Frost warned disagreements over competition rules and fishing may be “impossible” to overcome without the EU giving ground.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed a deal was still possible, though she said that the next days would be crucial.

“As long as negotiations continue, I am optimistic,” she said. But she could “not announce a breakthrough as a matter of course either. That will be decided in the next few days.”

The von der Leyen and Johnson call also follows the launch of legal action by Brussels in response to the British government’s attempt to overturn parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

On Tuesday, British MPs backed a bill to regulate the UK’s internal market from Jan. 1, when Britain completes its post-Brexit transition period and leaves the EU single market and customs union.

Johnson has pushed on with the legislation despite concerns in his own party and a warning from Washington that it puts Irish peace at risk.

Topics: Boris Johnson Ursula von der Leyen European Union

UK PM Johnson says ‘resilient’ Trump will make strong recovery

