No sweat: Afghans embrace first women-only gym in Taliban heartland

Maryam Durani, the founder of the first gym for women in Kandahar, speaks during an event in the province. (Image courtesy: Maryam Durani)
A customer exercises at the first gym for women in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province. (Supplied)
A customer exercises at the first gym for women in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province. (Supplied)
Updated 04 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Owner of fitness centre in Kandahar province says that the response has been generally positive after initial hostility
KABUL: Kabul Rooshana Azizi checks the contents of her duffle bag one last time before taking a quick glance in the mirror to fix her hijab.

It’s almost time for her workout, and the 19-year-old is eager to try a new routine at the first women-only fitness center near her house in Kandahar — in fact the only one for women in the entire southwestern region of Afghanistan.

“My family has no objection at all. We wear the hijab from home to the club and, once inside, we put on regular sports clothes. The atmosphere of the club is very good. Initially, some men opposed it, but more and more of them now support this because (they have realized) it is good and essential for our health,” Azizi said.

She should know.

In Kandahar, a women-only gym in the province would have been unheard of up until a few years ago, where in some districts families still bar women from going to school, let alone to work outside the house or to a gym.

As the Taliban’s birthplace and a traditional seat of power for many of Afghanistan’s rulers in the past two-and-half centuries, even today almost all women in Kandahar appear in a burqa while outside the house.

When the insurgent group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, before their ouster by US-led foreign troops, women were banned from seeking an education, in addition to other restrictions on their movement.

But thanks to concerted efforts by a strong advocate for women’s rights in the province, the women-only facility in the heart of the city has gained more acceptance.

“Following sabotage activities and hostile talk, I appeared on local media to discuss the necessity of such a facility, and now it has become accepted. Not only women, but men too support and defend me on social media,” Maryam Durani, 36, who runs the facility, told Arab News by phone from Kandahar.

It wasn’t easy in the early days of the gym, when unknown men would regularly threaten her on the phone and social media for setting up the facility.

Still, she did not give up.

Not new to questioning the norms in Kandahar’s patriarchal society, Durani is used to taking challenges head-on.

Besides running the fitness center, she also looks after the operations of a radio station for women and has served on the provincial council in Kandahar.

During her stint as a lawmaker, she survived two attacks in 2009 when Taliban suicide bombers raided the council’s compound. The attacks killed 20 people, and Durani and several other colleagues suffered injuries.

Her show of strength, over the years, has been worth it. In 2012, Durani was presented with the International Women of Courage Award by the former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Durani said launching the gym had “long been on my mind,” but it took time to materialize due to budget constraints.

And while the facility has no armed guards and is run entirely by women, the overall response has been positive.

“I feel happy when I see that I have been able to help my fellow women physically and mentally,” she said.

Today, the fitness center is frequented by more than 30 women every day, a year after its launch.

She said a nominal fee is charged to cover the costs of the club. 

Although she has not received any threats from the Taliban to close down the facility, Durani says she is worried about the future of women in Afghanistan even as Taliban and government negotiators hold talks in Qatar to end the protracted conflict in the country.

“Like other people, I am hopeful for permanent peace in Afghanistan but, in addition to my hope, I am anxious about keeping my human rights and similarly the gains of women,” Durani said.

For now, her focus is to keep the gym running and work toward the “empowerment of women in Afghanistan and their self-sufficiency.”

  • Officials blame Taliban for bombing
KABUL: At least 15 people including civilians were killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Saturday, the first major strike since direct talks between the Taliban and government negotiators started three weeks ago, officials said.

A raid outside a government building in eastern Nangarhar province took place after a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated at the entrance of the compound.

“Several armed attackers tried to enter the facility after the attack but were killed by security forces,” Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar’s governor, told Arab News by phone. “Some school students are also among the dead. A mosque nearby was also damaged.” 

A purported video of the attack circulated on social media soon after the assault. It showed several rooms and parts of the main building damaged by the impact of the blast, which also destroyed several vehicles in the area to leave a deep crater.

Obaidullah Shinwari, a member of the provincial council, said the death toll could rise. Tariq Aryan, Interior Ministry spokesman in Kabul, said that nearly 40 people had been injured in the attack.

Despite no immediate claim of responsibility, Aryan said “it was the Taliban’s act” and called it a “major crime against the people of Afghanistan.”

Shah Hussien Murtazawi, an adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, also blamed the Taliban for the attack. He accused the group of seeking “to gain concessions during the talks which began in Qatar on Sept. 12.”

He tweeted: “Since the inception of the talks the Taliban have carried out 650 attacks which, according to the Interior Ministry, have claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.”

The intra-Afghan talks are aimed at finding a negotiated settlement to end more than four decades of war in the country. The US is planning a complete withdrawal of troops by next spring, based on a deal signed with the Taliban in Qatar earlier this year.

The Taliban has yet to comment on Saturday’s attack, which comes amid an uptick in violence across the country despite the Doha discussions.

While the group has been behind several such attacks in the past, affiliates of Daesh, which also has some influence in Nangarhar, have carried out similar raids too.

Saturday’s incident was the first major one since the start of the Qatar talks.

“It would have dire and serious consequences on the process of the Qatar talks and the Taliban if it is proven the Taliban were behind this, or they come out and claim responsibility for it,” analyst Shafiq Hapal told Arab News. “There are internal and external spoilers who may use it as a pretext to derail the Qatar talks.”

The Taliban and government delegates have yet to devise a mechanism for the talks before setting a plan for it.

The absence of a breakthrough since the start of the talks forced US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who struck a deal with the Taliban, to fly to Qatar on Thursday for a meeting with negotiators from both sides.

During a trip to southeastern Paktika province on Saturday, Ghani said that the talks would produce results but that it “required patience.”

