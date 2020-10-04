You are here

  Got 30 minutes to spare? Try these sometimes surprising socially distanced calorie burners

Got 30 minutes to spare? Try these sometimes surprising socially distanced calorie burners

Gardening can burn a surprising amount of calories. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 October 2020
Devinder Bains

Devinder Bains

DUBAI: After months of staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you may find that your once healthy lifestyle has taken a turn for the worse. As many still feel uncomfortable working out in busy settings, personal trainer Devinder Bains is here to guide you through a few 30-minute cardio exercises you can practice alone or with a member of your household that will burn calories. As always, consult your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen and remember that the amount of calories it is possible to burn varies per person.

Running

This is the easy win for smashing away those calories. Doing 30 minutes of running at a 10-minute mile will see you burning about 350 calories (more if you’re a little heavier than average).

Walking - or gardening!

If you want to slow it down a bit then stick on a podcast and head for a moderate-paced walk, you’ll still tick off an average of 170 calories in half an hour. Regular walking can reduce risk of heart disease and stroke and, if done outside, boosts vitamin D — just like gardening which can burn almost the same amount of calories (150 for 30 minutes).

Tennis

If you’re looking to serve up a hefty calorie burn then a 30-minute game of tennis is ideal. A singles match will smash 300 calories or a doubles game will burn around 200. Tennis can help improve strength and flexibility.

Cycling

Get on your bike and spin away around 400 calories in 30 minutes if you’re riding at a fairly vigorous pace. Want to keep it chilled? Even a light pace can burn 220 calories. Cycling is a low-impact exercise that is good for improved joint mobility, posture and coordination.

Swimming

If you’re looking for a full-body workout without the impact stress of other exercises, opt for a leisurely swim and burn 250 calories in 30-minutes (more if you speed it up). Swimming is good for building endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness.

HIIT

If you’re looking for a full-out calorie obliteration then your 30-minute HIIT training session will blitz 450 calories. And that’s just during the session — HIIT comes with an effect that elevates your metabolism to burn calories for several hours after the workout.

DUBAI: I like the idea of Grand Tourers — GTs as they are known in the motor business. At their best, they combine the exhilaration of sports car driving with just a little bit more room and comfort, for when you are making the “grand tour” they are designed for.
It is a segment of the luxury car market that British carmaker McLaren eyed warily for a while. Perhaps more than any other super-sports carmaker, McLaren has stuck to its racing car roots. Would a GT not be a betrayal of that long and valued heritage?
But last year, McLaren took the leap into the GT space and has come up with a little gem of a vehicle.
The 2020 version I drove — courtesy of the accommodating people in its Dubai headquarters — was GT enough to make you contemplate a drive through the Rub Al-Khali Empty Quarter, but sporty enough to raise eyebrows on Jumeirah Beach Road.
It looks exquisite. McLaren designers seem to have sat down and picked out all the sexiest, sleekest features from all other supercars and blended them perfectly in the GT — then added some more just as a bonus.
Looking at it head-on from the front, it has the threat and power of a shark. The body is all flowing lines and elegant contours. The rear has just a hint of jet fighter about it.
With a carbon fiber and aluminum body, it is lighter than any in its class, which accounts for the neck-breaking power you get out of its 4-liter V8 engine. You can hit 200 km in nine seconds from standing, and if you put your foot to the floor you will reach 326 km per hour.


For connoisseurs of engine noise, the sound on acceleration is raw and powerful, but not overpowering enough to make you concerned for your hearing. McLaren has stuffed plenty of advance insulation into the car. From outside, there is a gratifying boy-racer power crack, if revving up at the lights is your kind of thing.
A reworked suspension system, combined with McLaren’s hydraulic steering, means you retain the racing car feel but without the bumpy ride some sports cars give you.
It is low on the ground. In fact, you would have to practice entry and exit in private in order to do it with any grace in public. But the butterfly doors give you plenty of access room at least.
So how would I feel embarking on a long drive in the McLaren GT? Well, I would be confident that I would have a reasonable amount of luggage for one thing. The rear opens up to show enough space for two golf bags, and the front boot also has plenty of room for a weekend for two.
Only one small word of dissent here. My wife complained that there was nowhere to put her stuff. “This is a real boy’s car isn’t it — golf clubs but no room for a handbag,” she said.
In fact, I could see women being especially delighted to own and drive the McLaren GT. It is less macho and more intimate than other GTs, and is definitely a car to be seen in. 
The two-seat cabin is well designed and, again, intimate, with a stack of hi-tech features. A British audio system is a novelty these days, but sounded great.
Buying a McLaren GT from the showroom will set you back at least $210,000, depending on the color you choose and the level of interior decor. The one I drove was in a seductive amaranth red, and had plenty of leather and chrome inside.
I loved driving it through the canyons of Sheikh Zayed Road. Next time, the Empty Quarter.

 

