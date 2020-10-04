Got 30 minutes to spare? Try these sometimes surprising socially distanced calorie burners

DUBAI: After months of staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you may find that your once healthy lifestyle has taken a turn for the worse. As many still feel uncomfortable working out in busy settings, personal trainer Devinder Bains is here to guide you through a few 30-minute cardio exercises you can practice alone or with a member of your household that will burn calories. As always, consult your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen and remember that the amount of calories it is possible to burn varies per person.
Running
This is the easy win for smashing away those calories. Doing 30 minutes of running at a 10-minute mile will see you burning about 350 calories (more if you’re a little heavier than average).
Walking - or gardening!
If you want to slow it down a bit then stick on a podcast and head for a moderate-paced walk, you’ll still tick off an average of 170 calories in half an hour. Regular walking can reduce risk of heart disease and stroke and, if done outside, boosts vitamin D — just like gardening which can burn almost the same amount of calories (150 for 30 minutes).
Tennis
If you’re looking to serve up a hefty calorie burn then a 30-minute game of tennis is ideal. A singles match will smash 300 calories or a doubles game will burn around 200. Tennis can help improve strength and flexibility.
Cycling
Get on your bike and spin away around 400 calories in 30 minutes if you’re riding at a fairly vigorous pace. Want to keep it chilled? Even a light pace can burn 220 calories. Cycling is a low-impact exercise that is good for improved joint mobility, posture and coordination.
Swimming
If you’re looking for a full-body workout without the impact stress of other exercises, opt for a leisurely swim and burn 250 calories in 30-minutes (more if you speed it up). Swimming is good for building endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness.
HIIT
If you’re looking for a full-out calorie obliteration then your 30-minute HIIT training session will blitz 450 calories. And that’s just during the session — HIIT comes with an effect that elevates your metabolism to burn calories for several hours after the workout.