British man dies, two others critically ill during visit to Turkey to get dental whitening treatment

Turkey has a well-known medical and cosmetics industry. Above, Marmaris promenade. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Richard Molloy, 33, died after flying to Marmaris for a teeth-whitening procedure
  • Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan are alive but reportedly remain comatose in a local hospital
LONDON: A trip to Turkey for dental treatment by three Belfast men has ended in tragedy after one died and two were left in critical condition.

Richard Molloy, 33, died after flying to Marmaris. It is believed the trio used medication after the dental procedure and were found in their apartment, several reports in the British media said.




The tragedy was widely reported in the British press. (Screenshots: Mail Online (top), The Guardian (left) and Metro (right))

Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan are alive but reportedly remain comatose in a local hospital.

The three men reportedly traveled to Turkey for a teeth-whitening operation. The country has a well-known medical and cosmetics industry.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and we are in contact with Turkish authorities.”

 

  • Heir to UK throne travels to Gulf state on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth II
  • Queen: ‘May the long history of close companionship between our two families continue’
LONDON: Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has traveled to Kuwait on behalf of the UK’s royal family following the death of the Gulf country’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The emir, who was 91, had been receiving treatment in the US since July.

The visit is the seventh to Kuwait by Prince Charles, and the first since a tour of the Middle East in 2015.

He offered his condolences on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth II to Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 83, who was sworn in on Wednesday and who had deputized for his half-brother in his role as crown prince while Sheikh Sabah was in hospital.

Sheikh Sabah’s funeral, which would normally have been a large solemn state event attracting tens of thousands of Kuwaitis, foreign leaders and dignitaries, will be a private affair conducted by the ruling family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II, via a series of Twitter posts, addressed the new emir, hailing the life and legacy of Sheikh Sabah. 

“Your distinguished brother devoted his life to the service of the state of Kuwait and especially its relationship with its allies and friends,” she said.

“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the humanitarian cause,” she added.

“I have deeply valued his friendship towards the United Kingdom, and his memorable state visit in November 2012.

“I offer your highness my sincere condolences. I offer also my sympathy to the people of Kuwait. May the long history of close companionship between our two families continue.”

Before becoming emir in 2006, Sheikh Sabah served as foreign minister for 38 years, helping to guide Kuwait through the tumultuous period in the aftermath of the Gulf War, and fostering close ties with many nations worldwide, particularly the UK, through his personal relationship with the royal family.

