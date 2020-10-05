You are here

Canada suspends drone technology sales to Turkey after claims of use by Azeri forces

The Canadian technology was reportedly used in Turkish-made drones like this Bayraktar TB2. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • Video of air strikes suggests Azeri drones are equipped with technology made by L3Harris Wescam
  • Systems were sold to Turkish drone maker Baykar
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada has suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it probes allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces involved in fighting with Armenia, a senior official said on Monday.
Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms control group, says video of air strikes released by Baku indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc.

 


"In line with Canada's robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation," said Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
The Globe and Mail said L3Harris Wescam had received permission this year to ship seven systems to Turkish drone maker Baykar. Turkey is a key ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces are fighting Armenians over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Separately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he had asked Champagne to travel to Europe "to discuss with our allies the developments in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh".
He did not give more details and an aide to Champagne said the exact itinerary had not yet been worked out.

 

‘Long COVID’ could be worse health crisis than deaths: UK scientist

Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

‘Long COVID’ could be worse health crisis than deaths: UK scientist

  • Report: Virus behaves like autoimmune disease in many of those infected
  • Long-term effects primarily experienced by those of working age, disproportionately affect women
Arab News

LONDON: The lasting effects of COVID-19 on survivors could lead to a more serious public health problem than the excess deaths caused by the disease, a leading UK scientist has warned.

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, said data gathered from 4 million patients via a smartphone app indicated that about one in 50 people who contracted the virus still had symptoms three months later. 

According to Spector’s findings, published on Monday in a report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, those suffering from “long COVID” experienced breathlessness, chronic fatigue, muscle aches and an inability to concentrate, often long after initially falling ill with the virus.

These symptoms, the study found, were most prominent among people of working age and affected women more often than men.

According to the report, about 10 percent of those suffering with COVID-19 symptoms had them for a month, and 1.5-2 percent still experienced them after three months.

Globally, that amounts to millions of people living with a host of under-researched symptoms.

COVID-19 often appears to behave more like an autoimmune disease, affecting several aspects of the body’s defenses against infection, Spector said.

The app data revealed how “a great many people didn’t get better after two weeks as expected. We kept following them and found out that a significant number still had problems after months,” he added.

“This is the other side of COVID: The long-haulers that could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than excess deaths from COVID-19, which mainly affect the susceptible elderly.”

He said little attention was paid to the vast majority of people who were not hospitalized with the virus — up to 99 percent of infections — at the start of the pandemic, but many of them are now likely to be experiencing “long COVID.”

