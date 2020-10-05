You are here

  US court orders Iran to pay $1.4 bln in damages to missing former FBI agent's family

The J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, US, February 1, 2018. (Reuters)
WASHINGTON: A US court has ordered the government of Iran to pay more than $1.4 billion in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007.
In a decision issued late last week, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said that he adopted a special expert’s recommendation that Robert Levinson’s family be awarded $107 million in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3 billion.
In a statement, Levinson’s family welcomed the judge’s ruling.
“This judgment is the first step in the pursuit of justice for Robert Levinson, an American patriot who was kidnapped and subjected to unimaginable suffering for more than 13 years,” Levinson’s family said.
“Until now, Iran has faced no consequences for its actions. Judge Kelly’s decision won’t bring Bob home, but we hope that it will serve as a warning against further hostage taking by Iran,” the family said, adding: “We intend to find any and every avenue, and pursue all options, to seek justice for Robert Levinson.”
A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Levinson’s family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials. Iran denied that and said the former FBI agent had left the country “years ago.”
Levinson disappeared after flying from Dubai to Iran-controlled Kish Island in the Gulf in March 2007. There he met with Daoud Salahuddin, an American Islamic militant who fled to Iran while facing charges in the murder of an Iranian embassy official based in Washington.
Months after he disappeared, US government sources acknowledged that before his trip, Levinson had maintained an unorthodox contractual relationship with the analytical branch of the Central Intelligence Agency.
A handful of CIA officials were forced out of the agency and several more were disciplined after an internal investigation.

Topics: US court FBI Iran

LONDON: London’s Finsbury Park Mosque has told Arab News that it welcomes the apology of British media provocateur Katie Hopkins for falsely suggesting on Twitter that members of its congregation had been involved in a violent altercation with police in May.

Hopkins, who has since been banned by the platform for breaching its “hateful conduct” policy, tweeted video footage of five men attacking officers from the Metropolitan Police, linking them to the mosque.

The footage was accompanied by the caption: “Finsbury Park mosque just after 8pm. Officers attacked. 5 representatives of the Religion of Peace arrested. Zero media coverage.”

The mosque took legal action against Hopkins, who had been left insolvent after losing a libel case in 2018 to the author Jack Monroe.

She told the mosque’s legal representatives that this meant she was unable to afford to pay damages.

She deleted the tweet and issued an apology via social media platforms Instagram and Parler, saying she was “genuinely sorry” for the “clear factual error.”

Hopkins said in a statement: “The incident was not occurring outside Finsbury Park mosque but two streets away in Blackstock Road. Furthermore, it could be inferred from my tweet that the aggressors in the altercation with the Metropolitan police were members of the Finsbury Park mosque.”

She added: “I offer my sincere apologies to the Mosque for this incorrect inference and the offence or hurt caused by it.”

As part of the settlement with the mosque, Hopkins also drew attention to its many charitable endeavors in the local community, including distributing free meals and protective equipment to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We welcome Katie Hopkins’s apology to the mosque and its community for a false tweet posted in May,” its Chairman Mohammed Kozbar told Arab News.

“Finsbury Park Mosque has a zero-tolerance policy on hate and divisive speech, and is proud of its 15-year track record on community cohesion, collaboration and diversity,” he said.

“We won’t hesitate to take legal action to protect our mosque and community from any false allegations and to preserve our reputation.”

In a statement, the mosque said: “At a time of deep division within our society and the prominence of hate, suspicion and fear due to an array of reasons, Finsbury Park Mosque wishes to remind everyone of our personal and collective responsibility to not only speaking truth, but doing all we can to bridge those divides and bring our communities closer.”

In a far-right terrorist attack in 2017, one person was killed and 12 were injured when a man drove a van into worshippers leaving the mosque.

Topics: Katie Hopkins Finsbury Park Mosque Twitter

