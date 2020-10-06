WHO: Face masks useless when damp

You are here

A man wearing a face mask waits at a bus stop in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 5, 2020. (Reuters)
LONDON: Rain could limit the effectiveness of face masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health England have warned.

They said all face masks that get wet or damp need to be replaced immediately in order to maintain their effectiveness.

Prof. Karol Sikora, a former WHO cancer program chief, told The Times: “Moisture makes masks porous, and because of this all types of mask are essentially vulnerable in damp weather.”

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, told the newspaper: “It would now be useful if clear advice were issued to the public. Masks need to be changed regularly and this is particularly important to understand in damp and wet weather.”

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist in the UK, said this possible failing in standard protective masks should have been made obvious to people early on, and should be of particular importance with Western nations entering the wetter winter months.

“It is obvious that masks will get damp as people shop and travel in bad weather,” he told The Times. “There has been no public campaign to make people aware that this can make their masks ineffective.”

Turkey urges world to stand by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

Updated 42 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Turkey urges world to stand by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

  • ‘The world must be on the side of those who are right, namely on the side of Azerbaijan’
Updated 42 min 51 sec ago
AFP

BAKU: Turkey on Tuesday urged the world to stand by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and questioned the utility of a cease-fire in the ethnic Armenian separatist region.
“To put these two countries on equal footing means awarding the occupier. The world must be on the side of those who are right, namely on the side of Azerbaijan,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on a visit to Baku, adding: “There are calls for a cease-fire, but what will happen next?”
The visit comes a day after Russia, the United States and France called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree an “unconditional cease-fire” after the neighbors began shelling major cities in an escalation of their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Cavusoglu said the latest call for a cease-fire was “no different” from the previous ones.
“Ok, let the cease-fire take place but what will be the result? Can you (the world) tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijani territories or can you produce solutions for its withdrawal? No,” he said.
“They have been making the same call for nearly 30 years.”

