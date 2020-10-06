Arab coalition intercepts Houthi missile toward Saudi city of Najran

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 25 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,923.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 477 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 337,243 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 9,708 remain active and 932 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 71, followed by Makkah with 46, Hafouf recorded 36, Yanbu 29 and the capital Riyadh confirmed 28 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (477) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (25) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (557) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (322,612) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/HKFklHBQpj — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) October 6, 2020

The number of cases comprised of 58 percent males and 42 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, four percent elderly and 10 percent were children.

The ministry also announced that 557 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 322,612.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected 35.5 million people globally and the death toll has reached 1.04 million.