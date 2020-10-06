You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition intercepts Houthi missile toward Saudi city of Najran

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi missile toward Saudi city of Najran

In this file photo, Saudi forces can be seen repelling a Houthi attack in Najran, near the Yemen border. (File photo: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9yeq2

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi missile toward Saudi city of Najran

  • The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone attacks on Najran
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an IED drone launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards the Saudi city of Najran, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
It described the attack as “a systematic and deliberate targeting of civilian objects and civilians in Najran,” in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said the Iranian-backed Houthis “continue their attempts to target civilians, adding that it will take and implement operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.”
The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone attacks on Najran and on Sept. 10 it said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis in separate attacks.
The Houthi militia have also targeted other Saudi cities, airports and oil facilities.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Yemen Najran drone

Related

Middle-East
Arab coalition in Yemen foils Houthi attack in Red Sea
Saudi Arabia
Houthi missile lands in Saudi Arabia's Jazan

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

Updated 37 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 557 patients recovered in past 24 hours
Updated 37 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 25 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,923.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 477 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 337,243 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 9,708 remain active and 932 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 71, followed by Makkah with 46, Hafouf recorded 36, Yanbu 29 and the capital Riyadh confirmed 28 cases.

The number of cases comprised of 58 percent males and 42 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, four percent elderly and 10 percent were children.
The ministry also announced that 557 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 322,612.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected 35.5 million people globally and the death toll has reached 1.04 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 23 coronavirus deaths, 379 new cases
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia COVID-19 daily cases drop below 400 for first time in six months

Latest updates

Recce underway for all-new Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021 route
Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with German prosecutors
Saudi Arabia confirms 25 coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases
Germany and allies call for Russian answers on Navalny
Car bomb in north Syria kills 14, most civilians: monitor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.