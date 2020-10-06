Arab coalition intercepts Houthi missile toward Saudi city of Najran

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an IED drone launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards the Saudi city of Najran, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
It described the attack as “a systematic and deliberate targeting of civilian objects and civilians in Najran,” in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said the Iranian-backed Houthis “continue their attempts to target civilians, adding that it will take and implement operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.”
The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone attacks on Najran and on Sept. 10 it said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis in separate attacks.
The Houthi militia have also targeted other Saudi cities, airports and oil facilities.
