Saudi artist Ahmed Mater’s ‘Magnetism’ to go under the hammer in COVID-19 auction

Magnetism by Ahmed Mater will be the first artwork to be auctioned in November 2020. Supplied
Updated 07 October 2020
AMSTERDAM: Saudi artist Ahmed Mater’s acclaimed work “Magnetism” will be the first item under the hammer in The Future is Unwritten’s Healing Arts Auction series, beginning next month. The series is a joint project between Christie’s, the WHO Foundation and UN75 which, according to a press release, “aims to increase awareness around a global path to recovery (from the COVID-19 pandemic) and raise critical funds to mobilize artists and health professionals in support of communities most vulnerable, at-risk and with the weakest health systems to act effectively in response to the pandemic.” All proceeds will go to the WHO Foundation and The Future is Unwritten’s Artist Response Fund, which supports artist-led projects “that directly facilitate community healing and healthcare messaging in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

Mater’s work is a cuboid magnet that resembles the Kaaba in Makkah — considered the most sacred place on earth by Muslims. Thousands of particles of iron surround the magnet. The press release describes “Magnetism” as “one of the 21st Century’s most iconic cultural images from the Islamic world,” adding that it “fuses art, science and the concept of identity and religion.”

“Mater’s counterpoint of square and circle, whirl and cube, of black and white, light and dark, places the primal elements of form and tone in dynamic equipoise. The overall aim of the artist is simple, but enchantingly alluring,” the release states.

“I am very connected, spiritually, to Makkah,” Mater told Arab News earlier this year. “I grew up in this community (where we) saw all the people going (on Hajj) and moving around the Kaaba. I remember my parents telling me, ‘When you go there you will feel like you are being pulled by a magnet.’ This is a big memory from my childhood.” It was this memory that inspired “Magnetism,” which is expected to raise up to $155,000 at next month’s auction.

Topics: Ahmed Mater Saudi artist

Updated 07 October 2020
DUBAI: The 42nd edition of the annual Cairo International Film Festival has been postponed. The week-long event, which was scheduled to take place between Nov. 19-28, has been pushed back by two weeks to Dec. 2-10.

The change in date was to ensure that the COVID-19 safety and health measures put in place are approved by the Egyptian government and the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Additionally, the third edition of its Cairo Industry Days industry program will now take place Dec. 4-7, and the festival’s Cairo Film Connection will take place from Dec. 5-7. 

“We never gave up hope,” said festival president Mohamed Hefzy in a statement. 

“Furthermore, the return of Cairo Industry Days cannot be more significant at a time when the industry struggles for survival, hope and resistance against the difficult conditions imposed by the coronavirus all over the world.”

Films set to screen at the upcoming festival include Egyptian director Amir Ramses’s “The Curfew” and Tarzan Nasser’s Arabic drama “Gaza Mon Amour.”

Topics: Cairo International Film Festival

