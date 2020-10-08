You are here

After Sudan's peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

The peace agreement allows the Sudanese rebels to keep hold of their guns for ‘self-protection’ until Sudan’s constitution is changed. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2020
AFP

After Sudan's peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

  • Collecting weapons from the rebels is one of most delicate parts of the Oct. 3 peace agreement
Updated 08 October 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan is celebrating a landmark agreement to end decades of war, but the first step to turn promises on paper into peace is also one of the most explosive — disarmament.

Collecting weapons in a country left awash with guns after years of conflict in which hundreds of thousands died is one of most delicate parts of the Oct. 3 peace agreement.

“Gathering the weapons is a very difficult business,” said Gibril Ibrahim, commander of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), one of rebel signatories to the historic deal.

“It involves a collective effort. People will not hand over their weapons until they judge that the government can ensure their safety.”

Ibrahim’s JEM fighters battled Khartoum’s government in the western region of Darfur, where fighting since 2003 left around 300,000 people dead.

“If we have a democratic government that listens to the voice of the people, people will conclude that they no longer need to carry arms to protect themselves,” Ibrahim said.

The historic deal signed by the government and an alliance of rebel groups, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), was hailed by the international community as a milestone.

The rebels included groups from Darfur, as well as the southern states of Blue Nile and Southern Kordofan.

According to one rebel leader, it involves some 35,000 rebel fighters.

Peace was made possible after mass protests ousted President Omar Bashir from power in April 2019, and the transitional government has made ending the conflicts a priority.

Bashir, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur, has already been convicted of corruption, and is currently on trial in the capital Khartoum for the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

The government has also agreed that Bashir will face trial for his role in Darfur.

But after so long at war, many are wary of giving up their guns.

“Trust is key to disarmament,” said Jonas Horner of Brussels-based think tank the International Crisis Group (ICG).

“The military — linked so closely with abuses during the Bashir government — simply has not had the time nor shown the will to address violence in the way that many rural Sudanese would need to see in order to put down their weapons.”

Warning of a “trust gap” between the ex-rebels and Khartoum, Horner said he feared some will keep a cache of weapons hidden as insurance.

Two holdout rebel groups — including some 15,000 fighters, according to one estimate — refused to take part in the Oct. 3 deal.

One, the Darfur-based Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) faction led by Abdelwahid Nour, is believed to maintain considerable support.

Another, a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) based in South Kordofan and led by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu, has signed a separate cease-fire.

That deal allows the rebels to keep hold of their guns for “self-protection” until Sudan’s constitution is changed to separate religion and government.

Even before the deal was signed, Sudan’s army launched a mass disarmament campaign, blowing up thousands of firearms collected from civilians in a huge explosion in the desert. The Small Arms Survey, a Geneva based research organization, calculates there were 2.76 million illegally held weapons in Sudan in 2017, or 6.6 guns for every 100 people.

Rebels will be slowly incorporated into joint units with government security forces.

“For the stability of the country, the weapons must be handed over to the regular forces,” said Yassir Arman, deputy chairman of the SPLM-N rebels who signed the deal.

Turning rebels into regular troops brings together old foes in often uneasy joint units.

“We must build a professional army which does not intervene in political affairs,” Arman added.

Sudan has seen much-hailed peace deals crumble before, so this agreement lays out clear steps.

“The security aspect of the agreement is the most complex,” said Mohammed Hassan Al-Taichi, spokesman for the government negotiating team.

A “supreme council” will be created within 45 days to lead disarmament and the demobilization of rebels.

“The collection of weapons will only take place when the rebels start to join the training camps,” Taichi added.

In Darfur, the process should be complete within 15 months, but in other areas, a deadline is 39 months.

While building peace requires people to give up their guns, few will surrender their firearms until they are confident war has gone for good.

It is a tough conundrum.

“Until some semblance of sustainable peace is in place with a trusted central authority, there will be little incentive to comply with government-run disarmament programs,” Horner said.

Topics: Sudan

After blast in Syria town, US says rise in attacks troubling

Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters
AFP

After blast in Syria town, US says rise in attacks troubling

  • Clashes between pro-regime forces and Daesh militants ‘killed 90 combatants this month’
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters AFP

WASHINGTON, BEIRUT: The US on Wednesday said it was troubled by a recent rise in attacks in Syria, a day after a blast in the northwest town of Al-Bab killed at least 11 people.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in Al-Bab yesterday,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that other reports indicated more than 20 people were killed. “We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months.”

Clashes in the Syrian Desert between pro-government forces and holdouts of Daesh have killed at least 90 combatants this month, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

Russian aircraft carried out strikes in support of their Syrian regime ally, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The clashes broke out in two separate areas of the vast desert that separates the Orontes Valley in the west from the Euphrates Valley in the east.

The government side lost 41 dead, the rebels 49, the Britain-based war monitor said.

At least 10 government loyalists and 13 Daesh men were killed over the past 24 hours alone, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

Daesh is “trying to prove that it is still strong,” he added.

Mobile Daesh units have remained active in the Syrian Desert, known in Arabic as the Badia, since the militants lost the last shred of its self-proclaimed caliphate in March last year.

September clashes killed 13 pro-regime fighters and 15 rebels, while in early July 20 pro-regime fighters and 31 rebels were killed over two days.

In August, Daesh claimed an attack, presumably mounted from the desert, that killed a Russian general near the Euphrates Valley city of Deir Ezzor.

Corona deaths

Meanwhile, the sprawling Najha cemetery outside Damascus, resting place for thousands of dead from Syria’s wars, is struggling to cope with a surge in victims from the country’s latest conflict — the largely unacknowledged battle with COVID-19.

Official data put the national death toll from the pandemic at 209, but throughout the summer burial notices were posted on city walls and social media almost daily as professional groups mourned lost doctors, academics, lawyers and politicians.

Najha cemetery, the designated site for COVID-19 victims in the Syrian capital, usually handles around 40 burials a day.

That number more than tripled during most of July and there was a spike in August, and the numbers remain well above average, said Abdul Rahim Badir, who issues burial certificates at Najha.

While there are no independent figures for the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Syria, Badir’s account chimes with reports from some NGOs and aid workers who say the official data reflect a small fraction of the real toll.

Senior government health officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the discrepancies. The Syrian Information Ministry did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

In 30 years of work, Badir said he had never seen such a surge in burials. Some ceremonies have been held at night to avoid bodies piling up.

“We are already digging a mass grave that could bury thousands,” he said.

Syria’s health system, shattered by a nine-year war and lacking equipment to detect the virus, combined with millions of people made vulnerable by impoverishment and displacement, makes it highly susceptible to the pandemic.

Yet it has reported only a fraction of the cases registered by its neighbors, some of them suffering a spike in infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which did not challenge government statistics in the early months of the pandemic, said recently that Syria’s limited testing capabilities hid the scale of the crisis — particularly around the capital.

“A lot of cases are still going unreported, and the actual number of COVID-19 cases is much higher ... Damascus and rural Damascus are the hardest hit,” WHO’s Syria representative Akjemal Magtymova told Reuters, citing surveillance data, epidemiological analysis and Health Ministry reports.

A senior coordinator in a major Western NGO, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there had been a “major and unprecedented spike in July and most of August” to an average of 120 daily deaths, easing to around 60 last month.

Members of the Syria Medical Association took the unusual step in August of going public about losses among their colleagues to COVID-19.

“This is a list of 61 of Syria’s best doctors, who Syria lost in the last few days,” it said in an Aug. 16 Facebook post. Since then there have been at least another 87 confirmed deaths of medical workers, a source in the association said.

Other professions have also suffered. The head of the Syrian Lawyers Union, Al Firas Faris, warned colleagues in a letter on Aug. 9 about a “large spread of the pandemic in state courts and the deaths of a large number of lawyers.”

At the peak of the crisis, medical shortages at Damascus hospitals meant some middle class homes became treatment centers, with private firms delivering oxygen. Hard-pressed health officials appeared on state media to encourage the trend.

Since then UN and NGO support has helped authorities stock up on equipment, easing pressure that prompted some hospitals to ask patients to get their own beds and oxygen canisters to secure a space, two medical sources and an NGO worker said.

But the congested public markets and streets of poorer areas offer the virus the chance to break out again.

“Conditions are all there for it to spread quickly and this is what is happening. Damascus and rural Damascus are the hot spots,” said Matt Hemsley, a Damascus-based Oxfam policy adviser.

Topics: Syria United States Syria conflict

