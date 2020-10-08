You are here

  • Home
  • Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases

Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases

An Iranian medic treats a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus at a hospital in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cen8u

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases

  • The country recorded a daily high of 4,392 new cases on Thursday
  • The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen to 27,888 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Tehran ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients go from hospital to hospital in search of available beds, a physician said on Thursday as the country recorded a daily high of 4,392 new cases.
Authorities have been warning for days of severe shortages of hospital beds during a third wave of infections that has hit the capital Tehran the hardest.
“Due to the unavailability of beds in intensive care units and even in emergency units, ambulances go from one hospital to another to have patients admitted,” the official IRINN news site quoted the head of infectious diseases at the Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran as saying. “Newly-arriving coronavirus patients have to wait for beds to become free,” said the physician.
The Health Ministry registered new 230 deaths, taking the total toll to 27,888 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. The total number of identified cases stand at 488,236, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.
From Saturday, face masks will become mandatory in public in the capital Tehran. Masks have already been compulsory in public indoors since July, and will now be required outdoors in Tehran as well. State media reports say many people have flouted the regulation.
Schools, libraries, mosques and other public institutions in Tehran closed for a week on Oct. 3 as part of measures to stem the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
The closure also affect universities, seminaries, libraries, museums, theatres, gyms, cafes and hair salons in the capital.
Alireza Zali, head of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, on Thursday asked the Health Minister to extend the closures in the capital for at least another week.
Iran, which was one of the first countries outside of East Asia to be hit hard by the pandemic early this year, saw another surge in the months that followed and is now experiencing a third wave.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
With 239 deaths, Iran hits its highest daily COVID-19 toll
Middle-East
Iran must free political prisoners amid pandemic: UN

Twitter suspends account of Al Masirah TV run by Houthis

Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter suspends account of Al Masirah TV run by Houthis

  • “Twitter took steps to suspend the accounts of Al-Masirah without giving reasons,” the channel said
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The Twitter account of Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, was suspended on Wednesday.
Al Masirah on its Telegram channel on Wednesday night said: “Twitter took steps to suspend the accounts of Al-Masirah without giving reasons.”


Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment, but the @MasirahTV Twitter page now says “Account suspended” for violating the rules of the social media platform, with no posts visible.
Twitter pages associated with a selection of leading Houthi figures, whose statements get published by Al-Masirah, are still functioning.

Topics: Twitter Houthis Al-Masirah TV

Related

Special
Middle-East
Yemen army captures key military base from Houthis
Middle-East
Revealed: How Iran smuggles weapons to the Houthis

Latest updates

Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases
Twitter suspends account of Al Masirah TV run by Houthis
Ali Al-Qaisi looks to bring Jordan its first ever UFC win at Fight Island 2 in Abu Dhabi
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36 million
Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 350 since start of conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.