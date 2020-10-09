Jordan to unveil over 100 testing sites in heightened COVID-19 efforts

DUBAI: Jordan’s Ministry of Health is designating over 100 fixed COVID-19 testing sites across the country, with a particular focus in high-risk densely-populated areas, state news agency Petra has reported.

The screening sites will be closely monitored, Health Ministry Assistant General for Primary Healthcare Ghazi Sharkas said, to ensure they follow clear guidelines in the collection, transportation, and testing of samples.

He added the ministry has already started to expand its workforce to double up efforts in dealing with the pandemic across the country, which has seen a spike in infections in the past weeks.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies meanwhile have started deployment in time for the country’s 48-hour blanket lockdown over the weekend.

The move also comes in light of the new wave of infections recorded across different governorates in Jordan.

During the lockdown, no one will be allowed to move out, including those who wield previously-issued permits. Only a specific set of frontline workers will be able to go outside.