Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Mainland China’s tally of confirmed infections stands at 85,557, while the death toll stayed at 4,634.(Reuters)
BEIJING: Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 the previous day, the national health authority said on Sunday.
All the new cases were imported infections involving travelers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day before. All of them were imported.
On Sunday, the city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province reported three new asymptomatic cases, linked by experts to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, part of which is designated to receive imported infections, municipal officials said in a statement.
Qingdao has locked down that hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital, and the buildings where the three infected people live. It has also launched nucleic acid testing to identify their contacts, it said.
Mainland China’s tally of confirmed infections stands at 85,557, while the death toll stayed at 4,634.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Armenian shelling overnight on city leaves 7 dead: Azerbaijan

Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Armenian shelling overnight on city leaves 7 dead: Azerbaijan

  • The Armenian missile attack left seven dead and 33 wounded
Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
AFP

BAKU: Azerbaijan said Sunday that shelling by Armenian forces on the country’s second largest city had left seven people dead, one day after a cease-fire between the two sides had been due to take effect.
A “new nightly missile attack by Armenian forces on (a) residential area of Ganja,” left seven dead and 33 wounded including children, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

