Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 the previous day, the national health authority said on Sunday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travelers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day before. All of them were imported.

On Sunday, the city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province reported three new asymptomatic cases, linked by experts to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, part of which is designated to receive imported infections, municipal officials said in a statement.

Qingdao has locked down that hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital, and the buildings where the three infected people live. It has also launched nucleic acid testing to identify their contacts, it said.

Mainland China’s tally of confirmed infections stands at 85,557, while the death toll stayed at 4,634.