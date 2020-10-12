You are here

Immigration impasse, pandemic clobber US crab industry

Processors rely on guest workers from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America entering on temporary H-2B visas to extract the crabs. (AFP)
Updated 12 October 2020
AFP

  • The industry is at the mercy of weather — as well as regulations intended to protect crab habitats
HOOPERSVILLE, US: As crab season arrived in Hoopersville, Maryland, locals began asking where Jose Bronero Cruz was. For two decades, he had traveled from Mexico to the remote town to pick crab meat, but this spring, he did not arrive.

Nor did any of the other foreign workers Janet Rippons-Ruark relies on to process meat from the blue crabs Maryland is famous for, exacerbating a worker shortage that ballooned into a crisis for the eastern US state’s iconic industry.

“We’ve survived COVID-19. But we’re in an area where there is just not local help,” Rippons-Ruark said. A shortage of visas for foreign workers combined with disruptions caused by the pandemic paralyzed parts of Maryland’s crab industry this year, forcing two-thirds of the major seafood processors to scrape by on the few employees they could find, or close entirely.

A batch of visas issued at the start of October finally allowed Cruz and other guest workers to enter the country, but amid the prolonged deadlock over immigration policy in Washington that shows no sign of abating soon, crab industry leaders fret for their future.

“Whether we’ll survive the staffing thing ... That remains to be seen,” said Jack Brooks, president of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association.

Blue crabs pulled from the waters of the Chesapeake Bay are perhaps Maryland’s best-known export, with the state the second-largest producer of the 2018 US harvest valued at $188.4 million, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The industry is at the mercy of weather — as well as regulations intended to protect crab habitats, but processors can also enjoy booms during years like 2020, when prices rose as the pandemic’s arrival seemed to increase crab’s popularity.

“We’re not in what you call a growth industry at this point, but we do have a domestic product that a lot of people want,” Brooks said.

Less desirable is the work of processing crab, which involves steaming them, cracking open their shell, removing their gills and picking out the meat for sale — a job industry leaders say few Americans want to do, particularly since workers are employed for only part of the year.

Processors rely on guest workers from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America entering on temporary H-2B visas to extract the crabs, though migrant rights groups have also accused the industry of giving workers poor housing and insufficient health care access.

For Cruz, journeying all the way from Tabasco state in southern Mexico to Hoopersville, located on a dead-end road so low-lying that waves splash onto it, is better than trying to find work back home.

“In Mexico, you don’t make money,” Cruz, 46, told AFP.
“Here, you do.”

US law allows 66,000 H-2B visas to be issued each year and Brooks said the Maryland crab industry needs only around 450.

More than 99,000 requests for visas were received at the start of 2020, according to the Department of Labor.

But Brooks said a change in the procedure for allocating the visas caused disaster when only three processors were given the authorizations they needed as the season began in April.

The government in March said it would give out 35,000 more visas, but the plan was abandoned when the pandemic descended.

NCB, Samba merger hailed as historic step

Hebshi Alshammari

  • New entity is poised to become a national champion in Saudi banking industry
RIYADH: The merger of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group has been hailed as an important step in the Kingdom’s financial sector.

Following the merger the new bank will control a quarter of all banking in the Kingdom making it a true national champion in the Saudi banking industry.

It will become the Kingdom’s largest bank, serving approximately 25 percent of the retail and wholesale banking market. The merged bank will leverage NCB and Samba’s leading retail banking franchises, serving 26 percent of the market in retail loans and 29 percent of the market in retail liabilities.

NCB will control some $223 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $46 billion after the move wins regulatory approvals and is completed.

NCB Chairman Saeed Al-Ghamdi said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic transformation with Vision 2030. Such a transformation requires a robust financial services sector and resilient banks that can fund economic development as well as support the Kingdom’s trade and capital
flows with the region and the rest of the world.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Following the merger the new bank will control a quarter of all banking in the Kingdom.
  • NCB will control some $223 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $46 billion.

“Our ambition is to create a national champion that can facilitate the transformation envisaged under Vision 2030 and create a pioneer for next-generation banking services that nurtures tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

The deal will be implemented through the merger of Samba into NCB, which will result in all of the assets and liabilities of Samba being transferred to NCB.

Ammar Al-Khudairy, Samba’s current chairman, said: “Our merger with NCB will create a universal bank — a local leader and a regional powerhouse that aims to unlock considerable value for shareholders, provide exceptional banking services for the people of Saudi. This merger process marks the start of a new era for Saudi banking and will be a catalyst for the realization of many of Vision 2030’s goals. We are focused on making sure that the combined and larger bank comes together seamlessly to serve our customers, partners, investors and invaluable talent across both teams.”

ALSO READ: NCB and Samba announce merger to form Saudi Arabia's $220 billion mega-bank

A few months ago, NCB and Samba announced the signing of a framework agreement to begin due diligence process, and negotiate definitive and binding terms of a possible merger.

Walid bin Ghaith, a member of the Saudi Economic Association, said the merger is encouraged by the major shareholders, government and semi-government parties. “The main aim of the move is to build a more competent bank that is capable of conducting giant finance transactions for major investment projects led by the government,” he said.

Ghaith said the NCB has 428 branches while Samba has 73 branches and both banks are active in treasury activities and investment services.

“To create a new entity that is more efficient it is expected that the human resources will be optimized and so is the geographic presence and some of the unnecessary resources will be disposed. The new entity is expected to play a major role in financing the country’s megaprojects,” he said.

 

