UAE starts imposing penalties on residents holding expired visas

Dubai Economy has continued to conduct field inspections to ensure compliance among businesses. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

  • The fines come as the three-month grace period ends
  • The Dubai government has fined six establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures
DUBAI: The UAE has begun to enforce penalties on expired visa holders, after a three-month grace period given amid the coronavirus pandemic, Al Arabiya has reported.
“25 dirhams ($6.8) per day during the first six months, 50 ($13.6) dirhams per day during the second six months, and 100 dirhams ($27.2) per day after passing a year and more,” the UAE’s immigration fines system read.
Holders of expired national ID cards could also face hefty fines, starting at 20 dirhams ($5.4) per day, but is capped at 1,000 ($272.24).
The country’s identity and citizenship authority earlier announced it was extending the grace period for “violators of entry and residency law,” from Aug. 18 to Nov. 17.
Meanwhile, the Dubai government has fined six establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, specifically rules on mandatory face masks for employees.
Dubai Economy has continued to conduct field inspections to ensure compliance among businesses, especially as the country returns to normal life amid the pandemic.

Updated 7 sec ago
TEHRAN, Iran: For the second day in a row, Iran announced Monday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed.
The announcement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also give its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.
Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February. Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 500,000 confirmed cases. It has seen over 28,800 deaths and 409,000 recoveries.
In recent weeks, Iran has seen daily death tolls spike to their highest-ever levels, sparking increasing concern even as government officials continue to resist a total lockdown fear of cratering its sanctions-hit economy.
The virus has spread to the virus was spreading to the highest levels of the government, which is heavily populated by older men. Among those recently infected is the head of the country’s atomic energy organization. The country’s vice president in charge of budget and planning also tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

