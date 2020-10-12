DUBAI: The UAE has begun to enforce penalties on expired visa holders, after a three-month grace period given amid the coronavirus pandemic, Al Arabiya has reported.
“25 dirhams ($6.8) per day during the first six months, 50 ($13.6) dirhams per day during the second six months, and 100 dirhams ($27.2) per day after passing a year and more,” the UAE’s immigration fines system read.
Holders of expired national ID cards could also face hefty fines, starting at 20 dirhams ($5.4) per day, but is capped at 1,000 ($272.24).
The country’s identity and citizenship authority earlier announced it was extending the grace period for “violators of entry and residency law,” from Aug. 18 to Nov. 17.
Meanwhile, the Dubai government has fined six establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, specifically rules on mandatory face masks for employees.
Dubai Economy has continued to conduct field inspections to ensure compliance among businesses, especially as the country returns to normal life amid the pandemic.
UAE starts imposing penalties on residents holding expired visas
https://arab.news/ca3na
UAE starts imposing penalties on residents holding expired visas
- The fines come as the three-month grace period ends
- The Dubai government has fined six establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures
DUBAI: The UAE has begun to enforce penalties on expired visa holders, after a three-month grace period given amid the coronavirus pandemic, Al Arabiya has reported.