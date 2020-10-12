You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines reports 3,564 coronavirus cases, highest rise in 3 weeks

Philippines reports 3,564 coronavirus cases, highest rise in 3 weeks

The Philippines has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports 3,564 coronavirus cases, highest rise in 3 weeks

  • Health ministry also records 11 more fatalities, taking the country’s death toll to 6,332
Updated 6 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines reported 3,564 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the country’s biggest daily tally since Sept. 19 and bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 342,816.
In a bulletin, the health ministry also recorded 11 more fatalities, taking the country’s death toll to 6,332.

China to test 9 million after fresh coronavirus outbreak

Updated 12 October 2020
AP

China to test 9 million after fresh coronavirus outbreak

  • Announcement breaks a two-month streak with no virus transmissions within China being reported
  • Travelers arriving from abroad in China still are required to under a 14-day quarantine
Updated 12 October 2020
AP

BEIJING: Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found, the government announced Monday.
The announcement broke a two-month streak with no virus transmissions within China reported, though China has a practice of not reporting asymptomatic cases. The ruling Communist Party has lifted most curbs on travel and business but still monitors travelers and visitors to public buildings for signs of infection.
Authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member, the National Health Commission said.
“The whole city will be tested within five days,” the NHC said on its social media account.
China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.
The last reported virus transmissions within China were four patients found on Aug. 15 in the northwestern city of Urumqi in the Xinjiang region. All the cases reported since then were in travelers from outside the mainland.
The ruling party lifted measures in April that cut off most access to cities with a total of some 60 million people including Wuhan in central China.
Qingdao is a busy port and headquarters for companies including Haier, a major appliance maker, and the Tsingtao brewery. The government gave no indication whether the latest cases had contact with travel or trade.
Travelers arriving from abroad in China still are required to under a 14-day quarantine.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases
World
China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official

Latest updates

Philippines reports 3,564 coronavirus cases, highest rise in 3 weeks
BR Shetty seeks India probe of former NMC, Finablr CEOs over $6 billion scandal
Third time’s a charm as Kylie Jenner dons rising Egyptian label
Malaysia’s Petronas starts production in Oman’s Ghazeer gas field
Greece slams Turkish decision to send out research ship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.