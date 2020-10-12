Philippines reports 3,564 coronavirus cases, highest rise in 3 weeks

MANILA: The Philippines reported 3,564 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the country’s biggest daily tally since Sept. 19 and bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 342,816.
In a bulletin, the health ministry also recorded 11 more fatalities, taking the country’s death toll to 6,332.
