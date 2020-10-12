You are here

‘You, the user, are the product’ – Saudi Signs Media’s Deputy CEO Hasan Zaini

To find out more about the outdoor advertising landscape in the Kingdom, Arab News spoke to Hasan Zaini, deputy CEO of Saudi Signs Media. (Supplied)
  • Outdoor advertising is forecasted to shrink by 25% in 2020
  • Digitization of outdoor media will be its savior
RIYADH: In most people’s lives, until recently, stepping out of the house was an everyday norm – a premise outdoor advertising built its business on.

Since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, however, outdoor advertising has only shrunk. According to Zenith’s advertising expenditure forecasts, the market is predicted to reduce by 25 percent in 2020.

Growth will be stronger in the coming years – 16 percent by 2022 – but it was unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic levels.

To find out more about the outdoor advertising landscape in the Kingdom, Arab News spoke to Hasan Zaini, deputy CEO of Saudi Signs Media, a company which signed a contract worth more than SR570 million ($152 million) with Riyadh Municipality earlier this year.

Could you tell us about the overall media landscape in the Kingdom?

Let me give you a quick background: 15 to 16 years ago, I used to be the media manager for Procter and Gamble Middle East.

At that point of time, TV was the major player dominating the media scene with at least 60 to 65 percent of the market share. Outdoor had around 11 to 15 percent market share, and internet and digital spending was below 0.5 percent – non-existent, to be honest. Radio was a decent player and print/magazine was the second player after TV, neck to neck with outdoor advertising.

In 2008, we had a global media managers’ meeting in Barcelona, Spain, and (Procter and Gamble chiefs) Bob McDonald and Mr. A.G. (Alan George) Lafley announced that they wanted to increase the digital spend to be 3 percent of the media budget. And I still remember the laughter that took place. Fast-forward to 2018 and things have changed.

How did the growth of the internet and digital spending affect more traditional media, including outdoor?

Transparency in media spending is a major factor. What digital managed to give is very accurate measurements, which many media fail to provide. And directors start questioning the return on their investments and how they can measure the spending.

At the time, the outdoor industry did not have any measurements and brand managers used to call it a black box. ‘I put my money in outdoor and I don’t know anything about it other than I see it on my way to the office.’

This is when multinationals decided to reduce outdoor ad spend and the shift toward digital happened, because online or digital is attractive; it is targeted and appealing to many advertisers.

Until 2018 approximately, online continued to gain market share until it reached 40 to 45 percent, basically taking from TV, which fell from more than 60 percent of market share to 30-plus percent. The outdoor industry went from 15-16 percent to 10-11 percent and radio went down to 2-3 percent and I’m not sure if print was 1 percent or below that.

And then the pandemic happened. How did that shake up the media scene?

The economy started recovering in Q4 (fourth quarter of the year) 2019 and January and February 2020 were fabulous months. Although usually companies hold their horses in the first quarter of the year, this was not the case in 2020.

Then the pandemic came. In March, most outdoor spending had stopped completely. We were trying to convince advertisers that there was still some traffic – policemen, firemen, and the health care sector – but there is a limit to how much we can convince.

We were cooperating with the government, as a social responsibility, to start putting out more awareness campaigns regarding the pandemic. Who was the biggest winner? TV. It was the biggest loser before, but during the pandemic people were locked down in their homes for at least three-and-a-half to four months doing nothing but internet and TV.

So, what do you see now as the future of outdoor media – beyond the pandemic and in relation to the growth of digital advertising?

Outdoor will not be outdoor; it will be an extension of digital advertising. People think that switching from static to LED screens is digitization – this is only the hardware; what matters is the software.

Right now, outdoor media is being measured as accurately, or as close to, as digital media as long as any human is holding his smartphone and accepting a free application.

You, the user, are the product. Your data is being sold to a third-party company, which analyzes it and sells it to people who care about measurements. Many people question the privacy of such an act, but it is very private; these companies do not know your name or phone number. They don’t know who you are. They know your character/lifestyle and advertising ID.

So, if a company advertises on outdoor and they know the advertising ID of a passerby who saw the ad, they can retarget the person online. And this is where the concept of programmatic advertising in outdoor appeared wherein basically, an outdoor sign knows the type of people passing by and chooses the right ad for them.

It is still a developing concept, and I’ve seen it in Brazil and the UK. But it’s a matter of another two to three years. So, based on this, I do see the market share of outdoor advertising going up to 15 to 20 percent of the total media share in the next two to three years, and it will keep increasing.

Pakistan ready to unblock TikTok if ‘vulgar’ content removed

Updated 12 October 2020
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan ready to unblock TikTok if ‘vulgar’ content removed

  • Adverse economic effects include depriving creators of livelihoods, deterring investors and harming digitization policy
Updated 12 October 2020
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: TikTok will be unblocked in Pakistan if the platform removes “vulgar” content, a government minister said Saturday.

The Chinese app was banned for failing to remove “immoral” content after being given time to comply with instructions from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Information and Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haque said the block would be lifted if the app carried out the required cleanup.

"For the time being, (TikTok) has been closed,” he told Arab News. “If they give a guarantee, then it will be allowed to reopen. They were warned twice during the last three months to remove the vulgarity-related content. Every time they promised, but did not comply.” 

He said that the government was ready to talk to TikTok.

“If they approach (us), we will sit with them and after removal of the content, it (the app) will be restored,” Haque added.

In September the PTA said it had approached TikTok to immediately block “objectionable content” available on its platform in Pakistan and prevent the use of its platform “for disseminating illegal content.”

It did not say at the time what actions it would take if TikTok did not comply.

The decision to block the app has caused a debate, with experts warning that it would have an adverse economic impact.

“Platforms like Facebook, YouTube and TikTok are the cheapest source of marketing outreach and fastest conversion sources,” Badar Khushnood, a member of the National E-Commerce Council, told Arab News. “If the touch points of access to the market are closed and we don’t understand their needs, then many small and micro businesses will be affected. Their marketing cost was low due to these marketing tools. It would be far better to make a decision by multi-stakeholder engagement. We need to understand how these new communication technologies operate. How to align our cultural, religious, and national agendas with them for this deep multi-stakeholder engagement is must.”

The ban is also seen as detrimental to the government’s Digital Pakistan Policy to accelerate digitization for economic development.

“It shows a regulatory environment where apps can be blocked and that makes the environment unfriendly to investors, especially in the tech sector at a time where the IT sector is growing," Usama Khilji, director of Bolo Bhi, a civil society organization geared toward advocacy, policy, and research in the areas of digital rights in Pakistan, told Arab News. “Moreover, apps like TikTok are a source of income for thousands of content creators, with some having a following of more than 10 million. This shows the economic potential that such a ban averts to the detriment of so many creative Pakistanis.”

One of Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrities, Hareem Shah, said the ban would affect those who made a living from the platform.

“If we look at TikTok, there are many poor (people) who have taken to this platform as a means of livelihood,” she added. “Their means of livelihood has been taken away ... This should not happen.”

According to political analysts, blocking social media platforms made Pakistan look like a country that was unenthusiastic about allowing innovative disruptive technology companies to grow.

Pakistan blocked five dating apps in August: Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi. 

In July, the PTA said it had banned the Singaporean live-streaming app Bigo over “immoral, obscene and vulgar content.” Bigo was subsequently unblocked. The hugely popular online game PUBG was also banned in Pakistan throughout July.

“Applying laws in such a broad manner does not send the right message to local and international investors and start-ups,” political economist Uzair Younus told Arab News. “It raises clouds over Pakistan’s technology sector.”

